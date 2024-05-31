Elizabeth Debicki Says She Was a ‘Ripley Sandwich’ Sitting Between Jude Law and Matt Damon at Met Gala

"I had so much fun," the 'Crown' star added of her experience with Damon and Law at the event

Aliah Anderson/Getty; David Fisher/Shutterstock; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Jude Law (left), Elizabeth Debicki and Matt Damon at the 2024 Met Gala

Elizabeth Debicki is recalling a fun Met Gala full of celebrities and margaritas.

“I sat in between Jude Law and Matt Damon,” the Australian actress, 33, told Variety in an interview published Thursday, May 30.

“I had so much fun," she added, of Anna Wintour’s annual museum fundraiser on May 6.

Plus, although she didn’t share this epiphany with Law, 51, and Damon, 53, Debicki realized she was seated between two stars of one of her favorite movies.

“At that point, one margarita in, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m in a 'Ripley' sandwich,’ ” said The Crown star.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Elizabeth Debicki at the 2024 Met Gala

Law and Damon starred together in 1995’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, a big-screen adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s hit 1955 novel. Directed and written by Anthony Minghella, the thriller costarred Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.



Another adaptation of Highsmith’s classic story about a globetrotting con artist premiered earlier this year as a Netflix series starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, the same role Damon played.

Speaking to Variety, Debicki quipped that she was “bummed I couldn’t be in” the new Ripley. “Not that anyone asked.”

Phil Bray/Paramount/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock Gwyneth Paltrow (left), Jude Law and Matt Damon in 'The Talented Mr Ripley'

At the Met Gala, Debicki wore a gold-tinted Dior haute couture gown with a beautiful floral headpiece in keeping with the 2024 event’s "The Garden of Time"-themed carpet.



“I’ve been before and I’ve had less fun,” she revealed of the Met Gala. “Maybe I’m older and wiser and I thought, ‘F--- it, I’m here with a big dress and big wig on, I might as well have a nice time.’ ”

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages Elizabeth Debicki (left), Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at The Mark Hotel after the 2024 Met Gala

Debicki is currently promoting her work as the late Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s sixth and final season of the Peter Morgan-created drama The Crown. Earlier this year, she won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.



