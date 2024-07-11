Ella Purnell’s Killer Comedy Sweetpea Lands at Starz — Get a First Look

Ella Purnell has lined up a killer new role: The Fallout and Yellowjackets star will play a woman driven to murder in the UK dark comedy Sweetpea, which will air in the U.S. on Starz later this year, TVLine has learned. (Starz has also released a first-look photo from the series, which you can see above.)

Purnell stars as Rhiannon, “a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder,” per the official description. Rhiannon is overlooked at work, her boyfriend won’t commit and her dad is sick, and eventually, she’s “pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?”

More from TVLine

The supporting cast includes Nicôle Lecky (Sense8), Jon Pointing (Starstruck), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Leah Harvey (Foundation), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses). Kirstie Swain (Run) serves as writer and executive producer on the series, which is based on the novel by C.J. Skuse and will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Purnell broke out in a big way earlier this year as Lucy on Prime Video’s hit video game adaptation Fallout. She also plays Jackie on the Showtime survival drama Yellowjackets, along with voice roles on Netflix’s Arcane and Star Trek: Prodigy. She has a history with Starz, too: She starred in the network’s restaurant dramedy Sweetbitter, which wrapped up a two-season run in 2019.

Will you tune in to see Purnell go on a killing spree? Hit the comments below to share your thoughts.

Best of TVLine