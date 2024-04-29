Emily Osment Talks 'Divine Timing' of New Music After Wrapping 'Young Sheldon': 'Things Take Precedence' (Exclusive)

The actress and singer released her new single "Porcelain Dolls" on April 26

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Emily Osment is ready to lean into her other creative side.

The actress and singer, 32, dropped her latest single “Porcelain Dolls” on April 26, and she tells PEOPLE why this was the right moment for new music.

“Music was always something I loved and I never felt pressure to make it a career, just because it was such a hobby. Acting, of course, has just been my job for so long, and I love it, and it's brought me such joy and such friendship," Osment says of balancing her dual passions. "It's been so lovely to have both, but there are things that take precedence sometimes."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Emily Osment attends the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Osment just wrapped filming on the CBS hit Young Sheldon (approximately 80 hours prior to her PEOPLE interview, she says!) and she's preparing to star in the unnamed Sheldon spinoff this fall.

Not to mention, Osment is also busy planning a wedding to her fiancé Jack Anthony. They have a date set for this fall, as well.

Related: Emily Osment Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jack Anthony: 'This Love Is So Big'

Bill Inoshita/CBS Emily Osment as Mandy from the CBS Original Series Young Sheldon

“How can you focus on all of those at once? You can't,” says Osment of her full plate. “So sometimes things get put on the back burner. And unfortunately, Bluebiird did get put on a back burner for a while, but I think everything has a divine time and this is the perfect time for this to come out, so we're doing it now.”

After kickstarting her career playing Lilly Truscott on Disney's Hannah Montana in the early 2000s, Osment released music under her own name for years while also continuing to act.

Then, in 2019, she opted for the musical moniker Bluebiird to craft her songs under.

Related: Emily Osment Recalls 'Amazing' Experience Working with Betty White: 'She's Got a Mouth on Her'

“It was one of those things where I'd been making music under my own name since I was 14, and as we all grow and change into adulthood, I felt it was the right thing to do to start fresh and potentially not have that previous music be associated with this new music that was fully my own discovery and process,” she says.

She adds: “I wanted somebody to come across [Bluebiird] organically and potentially not because they know me from television or from previous music, just because they liked it and they had no idea it was me. So it was a mask I could throw over it, and it's been wonderful. I really like it.”

Mike Dempsey Emily Osment for Bluebiird

Osment is also gearing up to share more new songs throughout the summer, all of which she says "are so different."

The upcoming tracks will be titled "Paranoia Boys" and "Real People."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Osment worried briefly over what was going to bind the various songs together, she eventually saw that the answer was right in front of her.

"After a while I just realized, well, I'm the glue! I am on all of them, so that's glue enough," she says. "But they are different, which means that there's going to be something for everybody, which I do love."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.