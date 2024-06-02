Emma Chamberlain Celebrates Her High School Graduation with Wholesome Cap and Gown Pics

The YouTube star left high school during her junior year to concentrate on her career as an influencer

Emma Chamberlain/Instagram; Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Emma Chamberlain graduates high school (left); Emma Chamberlain at the 2024 Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain is officially a high school graduate!

The YouTube star took to Instagram on Friday, May 31 to announce that she has graduated high school. Chamberlain, 23, wore a white graduation gown and cap with a red tassel, pulling her hair back in photos.

She paired the look with white gloves, a black turtleneck and silver hoop earrings. Chamberlain was all smiles as she showed off her diploma from Notre Dame High School in Belmont, Calif.

Emma Chamberlain/Instagram Emma Chamberlain graduated high school in 2024



“Got my high school diploma,” the podcaster captioned her post celebrating her educational milestone. The influencer also posed in front of a flag that read “Titans 2019," which was the original year she was set to graduate.

Related: Emma Chamberlain Describes Her Sheer 2024 Met Gala Look as 'Decaying' — and It Took 640 Hours to Make!

Chamberlain began her YouTube channel in the summer of 2016, halfway through high school. She left school during her junior year for her mental health. In a YouTube video uploaded to her channel in 2017, she said she was “depressed as hell” at the time. She added that the second semester of her sophomore year was “probably one of the worst times I've had.”

“I didn't even come to the last day of school,” she added.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Emma Chamberlain/Instagram Emma Chamberlain

Chamberlain also said she was always “super into school,” but found her workload challenging. “During this year, I was taking a lot of honors and it was a lot. I quickly fell back into a very, very depressed state,” she said, which made it hard for her to feel motivated with her YouTube channel.

Related: Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles Home Is a 'Hippie Modern' Oasis — See Inside!

The influencer ultimately left school to pursue vlogging full-time. Her parents Michael and Sophia Chamberlain were supportive of her leaving school to grow her YouTube presence. She moved from the Bay Area to Los Angeles in 2018.

Emma Chamberlain/Instagram Emma Chamberlain

In her YouTube video from 2017, she told her followers, if they were struggling with school, "There are so many other opportunities and ways you can get your diploma... that does not require sitting in a classroom."

Chamberlain added, "It's giving me more time for stuff like YouTube — which is what I love — but it's also allowing me to be more mentally healthy."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.