Emma Roberts Recalls Her Reaction To Kim Kardashian Becoming Her ‘American Horror Story’ Co-Star

Kim Kardashian has proved many haters wrong after nailing her role in “American Horror Story: Delicate,” but one person apparently never doubted her — her co-star Emma Roberts.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the iHeart podcast “Table for Two,” Roberts shared she thought it was “genius” when “AHS” creator Ryan Murphy told her she’d share the screen with the reality star for the show’s 12th season.

“She is one of the most prepared actors I’ve worked with,” the actor said of Kardashian to host Bruce Bozzi. “I mean, I’ve come to work sometimes and people — that I won’t name, but you know who — they don’t know their lines at all, which, whatever, it’s fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line.”

In the latest season of the horror anthology series, Roberts plays a distressed actor, while Kardashian stars as her ultrastylish-yet-mysterious publicist, Siobhan.

The “Madame Web” star went on to gush about the Skims mogul’s impressive presence on set despite being a newbie to the horror genre.

“She also will just look you in the eye and do it,” Roberts said. “To be that open and vulnerable — and I get embarrassed sometimes and I’ve been acting for 20 years — she’s super professional, confident.”

She went on to share that Kardashian kept the vibes low-key on set regardless of her intense level of fame.

“And just the way that she carries herself, she doesn’t have a huge entourage, she’s very normal,” she continued. “And that was also really inspiring to see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts revealed that her ties with Kardashian extend back to her pre-reality-show days when she and her sisters owned the now-bygone clothing store Dash.

“I used to buy jeans from them at Dash in Calabasas,” Roberts recalled, adding she was a teenager at the time. “This is right before they did their show and I had a show on Nickelodeon.”

She added, “At the end of the day, we’re just two girls from Calabasas.”

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is now streaming on Hulu.

