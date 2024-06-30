Taylor Swift Reflects on Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Debut: 'I’m Still Cracking Up/Swooning'

Taylor Swift went Instagram official with Travis Kelce on Saturday before inviting him onstage with her Sunday at her third Eras Tour show in London. Less than one day later, Kelce made his second appearance on Swift’s Instagram grid as she reflected on his tour debut and her three nights at Wembley Stadium. She said of Kelce specifically, “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows.”

The NFL star appeared three times in the carousel, and at the end, she included a video taken from the crowd of him carrying her onstage.

Of the experience overall, she wrote, “Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard. Acoustic sections went OFF. I got to sing ‘Castles Crumbling’ with @yelyahwilliams for the first time—hadn’t performed with her since 2011 and man my heart was just so full of love for her and our friendship. Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘us.’ And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August. Up next: Dublin!! 🇮🇪”

She led the carousel with a photo of her and Kelce onstage that was quite similar to this one:

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 - Getty Images

Following her last London show, Swift and Kelce went to Chiltern Firehouse with friends. They were photographed holding hands while leaving the venue early Monday morning. Swift wore a colorful crochet minidress by Vrg Grl with block heels.

This past weekend marks Kelce and Swift’s first public sighting since mid-May, when the couple vacationed in in Lake Como, Italy before Kelce traveled back to the U.S. They spent the last four weeks on different continents, with Kelce doing various work commitments stateside while Swift continued the European leg of her Eras Tour.

