Emmerdale airs double exit in early ITVX episode

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday's hour-long episode (July 4), which is available to watch early on streaming service ITVX.

Emmerdale has aired Nicky Miligan and Suni Sharma's final scenes in the show's latest episode.

The couple's exit storyline was officially revealed in Thursday's edition, which has been released early on ITVX.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are both currently dropping new episodes on ITVX at 7am on the day of broadcast, giving fans a chance to watch at their leisure while TV schedules are being disrupted by Euro 2024.

Thursday's edition saw Nicky and Suni decide to leave the Dales for a fresh start together following separate dramas involving their families.

Suni received a nasty shock as he discovered his half-brother Jai's recent deceit thanks to a dramatic intervention from the businessman's wife Laurel.

Laurel, who was recovering from a heart attack in the hospital, decided to tell Suni the truth about Amit's recent departure from the village and Jai's ruthless plan to take his shares of The Hide.

Not stopping there, Laurel also warned Jai that their marriage was over as she couldn't forgive him for his latest mistakes.

Meanwhile, Nicky faced his own disappointment when he discovered that his dad Caleb and mum Ruby were telling yet more lies to cover up their recent wrongdoing.

When Charles Anderson became suspicious over the Miligan family's potential involvement in Ethan's hit and run, Caleb decided to take the blame for the incident rather than let Ruby get into trouble.

When Caleb and Ruby tried to bring Nicky in on their latest ruse, he finally lost patience and realised that it was time to leave the village with Suni.

Before going, Nicky made a final visit to Charles to clear the air following the chaos of the past few weeks.

Although Nicky had a chance to clarify that Ruby was the hit and run driver rather than Caleb, he chose to keep the truth under wraps.

News of Nicky and Suni's Emmerdale exits broke last month, when it was revealed that Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana – who played the young couple – had already filmed their final scenes.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

