Emmerdale's Aaron turns his back on Chas

Aaron Dingle has turned his back on mum Chas after she revealed her cancer diagnosis in Emmerdale.

The pair have been at odds since Aaron returned to the village, as he still holds resentment for Chas for cheating on Paddy a few years ago.

Aaron's reckless behaviour culminated last week when his uncle Cain Dingle had to be rushed to hospital over fears of brain damage after the two had a physical fight.

Monday's (January 29) episode dealt with the fallout of Aaron's vicious attack on Cain, as he faced a severe backlash from his mother.

When Aaron tried to ask Chas how Cain was doing, she reeled at his question and warned him he deserved everything that was coming to him.

Meanwhile, Cain was his typical stubborn self as he chose to check himself out of the hospital against the doctor's orders so he could settle things with Aaron.

The explosive situation came to a head at the pub where Chas watched her family meltdown while she was struggling with her own cancer diagnosis.

Chas had previously decided not to tell her loved ones about what she was going through, since she has the same kind of breast cancer that her late mum Faith passed away from.

Earlier in the episode, viewers watched an emotional scene as Chas visited the grave of her late daughter Grace where she decided she couldn't "live a lie" anymore.

As she watched her family shout at each other in the pub, Chas finally realised she had to tell them the truth about her diagnosis.

Moira had criticised Chas for leaving Cain's bedside earlier in the day to supposedly go to a dentist appointment, but was stunned when she revealed the truth.

"If you lot think I'd run from my brother's bedside to go for a check-up, then you really don't have a clue who I am," Chas told them.

With Dr Liam's support, Chas explained to them that she's been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer like her mother.

"I've been lying to you all for weeks if I'm honest, but I'm not going to lie anymore," she promised her family.

She then revealed: "I'm not very well. I've got cancer. I've got cancer like mum."

While most of the family were supportive, Aaron stood in the background with a grimace. He was put in the spotlight after Chas reminded her loved ones that "life is too short to hate each other".

"Can we all just start again?" Chas asked as everyone looked to Aaron.

When Aaron wouldn't say anything, Cain harshly branded him "a coward just like your dad" and Aaron walked out of the pub alone.

Viewers will know that in the wake of this news, Aaron will consider leaving the village once again as Chas takes her own break.

Emmerdale has worked with Breast Cancer Now on Chas's storyline. In addition to its website, Breast Cancer Now's helpline (0808 800 6000) is open 9am-4pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturday.

More information or support about living with breast cancer or treatment is available from organisations including Macmillan Cancer Support, Coppafeel!, Cancer Research UK and Stand Up to Cancer.

