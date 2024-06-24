Emmys 2024: Ineligible Shows, a Hot Contender, Todd’s Funny Bid and Other Things to Know Before Nominations

Nominations-round voting is now underway for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, and aired live on ABC.

With nominees in dozens of Emmy categories due to be announced on Wednesday, July 17, TVLine thought it prudent to give you a heads-up on which favorites are in fact not eligible this year, which ones are (but in perhaps unexpected categories), the seasons that came out over a year ago but only now are up for an Emmy, the short lists that will be extra-brief this time around, the “sauciest” potential contender and more.

THE BEAR MARKET

Foremost regarding The Bear, it must be noted that even though Season 3 drops on June 27 26, it is the FX-for-Hulu dramedy’s sophomore run — which was released over a year ago — that is eligible for this September’s Emmys. (Season 1 earned a half-dozen Emmys at January’s postponed Emmys telecast.)

Fun fact via our sister site Gold Derby: The Bear has a chance to make Emmys history if it sweeps all six comedy acting categories — though to pull that off, potential supporting actress contenders Abby Elliott and/or Liza Colon-Zayas would have to best the estimable Meryl Streep of Only Murders in the Building.

Yes, Hulu’s super-intense The Bear often comes under fire for competing as a comedy, but other shows that perhaps unexpectedly submitted themselves in the comedy races are the CBS hourlong So Help Me Todd (which last year did same with Season 1), Prime Video’s Gen V (Season 1 averaged 47 minutes) and Netflix’s The Brothers Sun (whose episodes spanned 47-69 minutes).

Before you get spun up and sound off on “snubbed” supes and dragon riders, remember that the eligibility window for the Emmys is June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, and House of the Dragon Season 2 and The Boys Season 4 both premiered after that window closed.

Similarly, Bridgerton Season 3 released four episodes on May 16 and another four on June 13 — but since the Emmys’ “hanging episodes” rule got scrapped and a show must now have at least six eligible episodes, #Polin’s love story can’t compete until next year.

Reminding you again that the eligibility window is June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, you might see Black Mirror Season 6 (which dropped on Netflix June 15, 2023), the first half of Outlander Season 7 (which premiered on Starz June 16, 2023), Apple TV+’s Silo (only five of 10 episodes were eligible a year ago), Prime Video’s I’m a Virgo (which dropped June 23, 2023) and, theoretically, HBO’s The Idol (premiered June 4, 2023) net nods on July 17.

Though AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live aimed to compete in the Limited or Anthology Series category, it was decided and reported in late April that the six-episode, #Richonne-centric follow-up series would have to submit as a drama. (For a program to compete as a limited series, the Academy says, “the story arc must be completely resolved within its season, with no ongoing storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons.”)

On the flip side, FX’s Shōgun late in the game elected to enter the drama series (versus limited series) races, helped out some by the vague promise of (possibly!) more seasons. It thus joins a field that otherwise was looking a bit thin, with Succession long gone from the mix and The Crown being the only returning Best Drama nominee.

The new rule for guest actor eligibility states that the performer needs to appear in at least 5% of the episode’s running time. So while Bradley Cooper could net a nomination for his 71 seconds, as himself, in the Abbott Elementary season opener (Variety noted), Olivia Colman is not eligible for her appearance in The Crown‘s series finale, having fallen a few seconds short of the benchmark. (Claire Foy, as the younger queen, however could earn a nom.)

Because the number of nominees in each Emmy category is dictated by how many programs/actors actually submit themselves, don’t be surprised to see only five names each (versus six) in the lead comedy actor and actress categories, Variety noted; ditto the lead actor/actress in a limited series/anthology races.

Similarly, the supporting comedy actor categories will each field just five nominees, versus last year’s eight.

One of this year’s most interesting newcomers to the Emmys conversation is Hot Ones, the Sean Evans-hosted YouTube series that was launched in 2015, interviews actors as they consume increasingly spicy chicken wings, and which successfully petitioned to vie for Outstanding Talk Series honors.

Hot Ones in success would thus compete against probable nominees Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Dearly departed actors who might be the recipient of a posthumous nomination this year include FEUD: Capote vs. the Swans‘ Treat Williams (a TVLine Dream Emmy nominee), Genius: MLX/X’s Ron Cephas Jones, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Richard Lewis (a TVLine Dreamy Emmy nominee) and Gen V‘s Chance Perdomo.

