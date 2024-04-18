Enfield: Man, 30, charged after police officer stabbed

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a police officer was seriously injured in a stabbing, the Met Police said.

The officer was responding to reports of a man with a knife on Mandeville Road, Enfield, at 16:20 BST on Tuesday when he was stabbed.

The officer sustained serious injuries to his shoulder.

James Moore, 30, of Aldgate High Street, was also charged with drug offences and for carrying a knife.

The other charges were:

Possession of a bladed article (knife)

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (heroin)

Possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.

Cdr Owain Richards said: "The actions of this officer demonstrates the best of the Met, showing bravery in dealing with an extremely dangerous situation.

"It also reminds us of the challenges our officers face each day while doing their duty to protect the public."

