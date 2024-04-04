Nor'easter pummels Northeast with strong winds, heavy snow, torrential rain

The calendar says it's spring, but a nor'easter is pounding the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rains and dangerous winds.

Up to 13 inches of snow has been reported near Killington, Vermont, and up to 1 foot of snow fell north of Portland, Maine. The snow will continue Thursday morning and afternoon.

PHOTO: Bending trees are seen on Ross Street in South Berwick, Maine, April 4, 2024 as a spring storm hits the region. (Deb Cram/SeaCoastOnline/USA Today)

More than 2 feet of snow is possible in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine.

PHOTO: Numerous alerts linger from Virginia to Maine for coastal flooding, gusty winds, and snow. (ABC)

Low visibility is expected and travel is discouraged, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

Conditions at Oxford Casino Hotel! Power is trying to stay on here, do you still have power where you are? pic.twitter.com/5uhhjugklc — Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurphy_TV) April 4, 2024

The nor’easter is also slamming the Northeast with torrential rains, which wreaked havoc on roads in New York and New Jersey on Wednesday.

Dangerous winds gusts reached 64 mph on Long Island, New York, and in Stamford, Connecticut.

More than 341,000 customers are without power in Maine and another 155,000 have lost power in New Hampshire.

PHOTO: People leave Central Park during a rainstorm in New York City, Apr. 3, 2024. (Gary Hershorn/ABC News)

In Armonk, New York, near the New York-Connecticut border, a tree fell on a car Wednesday evening, killing the driver, local police said.

Two people in cars were also killed by downed trees in separate incidents near Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

On Thursday, coastal flooding remains a threat from the Mid-Atlantic to coastal New England.

Meanwhile, another storm over the Great Lakes has dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

❄️ The 600-700 foot elevation difference between the valley and our office on the ridge makes for a HUGE variety of impacts this morning. With over a foot on the ground at our office, it's back to full winter mode. Plus we are seeing drifting with winds of 25-35mph. pic.twitter.com/qlXE3U32Lz — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) April 3, 2024

PHOTO: A worker clears snow from a sidewalk near Lambeau Field, April 3, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia saw more than 5 inches of rain and significant flooding.

