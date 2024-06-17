England fans content with narrow Serbia victory

STORY: :: England fans celebrate a narrow

1-0 win over Serbia at the Euro 2024

:: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

:: June 16, 2024

“Game of two halves. First half, very good, second half not so much, just give Jude Bellingham the ball, we’ll win the tournament. Come on England.”

“We could have played better in personal opinion. But: job’s done, a win is a win. Win is a win in our opinion."

“Who cares if it’s tough, we won. Who cares, three points, plus three points, mate, that’s all that matters to me.”

A powerful first-half header by Jude Bellingham saw England bag all three points.

Serbia upped their game at the start of the second half after bringing on Ivan Ilic for defensive midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, and before long striker Dusan Vlahovic swept a cross dangerously across England's box, rousing their fans.

But England, with an unfamiliar-looking defence that featured the impressive Marc Guehi, playing in a major tournament for the first time, and right-footed Kieran Trippier standing in as left back, held out for the win.

England next play Denmark on Thursday (June 20) after Serbia take on Slovenia.