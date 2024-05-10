New England Revolution visit the New York Red Bulls after shutout win

New England Revolution (2-7-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (4-2-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE New York -180, New England +453, Draw +314; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, the New England Revolution face the New York Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls are 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls rank seventh in the Eastern Conference giving up just 16 goals.

The Revolution are 2-7-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution have scored seven goals while conceding 18 for a -11 goal differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored seven goals for the Red Bulls. Emil Forsberg has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Carles Gil has scored three goals with two assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Peter Stroud (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured).

Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Peyton Miller (injured), Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press