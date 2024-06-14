Environment Canada warns of snow for B.C.'s major Interior mountain passes

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning motorists of possible snow at mountain passes on a number of major highways across British Columbia's Interior.

The agency says a weather system will bring a cool air mass to the B.C. Interior on Saturday and Sunday, which may combine with some heavy precipitation to form snow at mountain passes.

It says up to five centimetres may fall on parts of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, at Allison Pass on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, and on the Kootenay and Rogers passes.

Environment Canada has also issued a number of other weather warnings for central and northeastern B.C., with the northern Peace River region and areas near Fort Nelson slated to see up to 50 millimetres of rain through to Saturday.

The warnings say flash floods and water pooling on roads may come as a result, as well as possible flooding of low-lying areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been posted for Wells Grey Park, Quesnel and Williams Lake, with the forecast calling for strong wind gusts and possible large hail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press