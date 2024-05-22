Eras Tour: When to go to the toilet during Taylor Swift's shows at London's Wembley Stadium
There is not long to go before Taylor Swift plays her eight shows at Wembley Stadium this summer as part of The Eras Tour.
The 34-year-old has changed her setlist for her European dates to include songs from her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.
While some songs have been scrapped, it does mean that the setlist has swelled to 45 songs and will likely last several hours — around three and a half to be precise.
Swift has conducted her sets in nine acts with costume and structure changes in between. These ‘eras’ are centred on one or two Swift albums.
It means that her shows have the bladder-bursting potential of a Martin Scorsese film, especially if you have bought a drink to enjoy (or endure) the spectacle.
But fear not. A viral fan account has suggested the best possible times to go to the toilet and not miss any of the action.
What will Taylor Swift’s setlist be at London’s Wembley Stadium?
Of course, this could change night to night but Swift has been known to be consistent with her ordering. This is the setlist for her show in Nanterre, Paris, on May 9.
She will be playing in London on dates in June and August.
Act 1 - Lover Era
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince (shortened)
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need To Calm Down (shortened)
Lover
Act 2 - Fearless Era
Fearless (shortened)
You Belong With Me
Love Story
Act 3 - Red Era
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Act 4 - Enchanted / Reputation Era
Enchanted
…Ready For It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Act 5 - Evermore / Folklore Era
cardigan
betty
champagne problems
august
illicit affairs (shortened)
my tears ricochet
marjorie (shortened)
willow
Act 6 - 1989 Era
Style
Blank Space
Wildest Dreams (shortened)
Bad Blood (shortened)
Act 7 - Tortured Poets Department Era
But Daddy I Love Him
So High School (shortened)
Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
Down Bad
Fortnight
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
Act 8 - Surprise!
Surprise Guitar Acoustic Song
Surprise Piano Acoustic Song
Act 9 - Midnights Era
Lavender Haze
Anti-Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma
When to go to the toilet during a Taylor Swift show
Of course, you could go to the loo when a song you’re less keen on comes on — and you can take a leisurely loo break if the 10-minute-long All Too Well isn’t your cup of tea.
But if you love all of Swift’s songs and can’t bear to miss any, then you have a friend in Georgia, who runs the Instagram page @ erastourlondon.
She said: “Lover to Fearless [is a good transition]. This one is pretty long so if you run right after she finishes singing lover, you'll have 2 and a half minutes to leg it to the toilet and get back just before she starts to sing.”
She added that you’ll get one minute and 40 seconds between Fearless and Red acts, which is likely to be between Love Story and 22.
But the biggest time gap might be the transition to the Folklore Era, the seventh act, which is about halfway through the set.
“If you’re gonna go, this is the time,” Georgia wrote. “You have about five minutes to go to the toilet and back.
“If you don’t mind missing the end of All Too Well [the final song before the transition] then you can get an extra minute in there too.”
She added that the worst transition would be after I Can Do it With a Broken Heart, the end of the Tortured Poets Era, into the surprise eighth act, as you’ll get only 30 seconds.
There is also not a long gap between when rock band Paramore finish their warm-up set and when Swift takes to the stage.
Of course, if everybody followed Georgia’s advice, there would be huge queues outside the toilets during her “ideal” times — so take this with a pinch of salt.
And that’s not to rule out Swift herself needing a loo break. She can do it with a broken heart but can she do it on a full bladder?