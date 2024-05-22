Eras Tour: When to go to the toilet during Taylor Swift's shows at London's Wembley Stadium

There is not long to go before Taylor Swift plays her eight shows at Wembley Stadium this summer as part of The Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old has changed her setlist for her European dates to include songs from her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.

While some songs have been scrapped, it does mean that the setlist has swelled to 45 songs and will likely last several hours — around three and a half to be precise.

Swift has conducted her sets in nine acts with costume and structure changes in between. These ‘eras’ are centred on one or two Swift albums.

It means that her shows have the bladder-bursting potential of a Martin Scorsese film, especially if you have bought a drink to enjoy (or endure) the spectacle.

But fear not. A viral fan account has suggested the best possible times to go to the toilet and not miss any of the action.

What will Taylor Swift’s setlist be at London’s Wembley Stadium?

Of course, this could change night to night but Swift has been known to be consistent with her ordering. This is the setlist for her show in Nanterre, Paris, on May 9.

She will be playing in London on dates in June and August.

Act 1 - Lover Era

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need To Calm Down (shortened)

Lover

Act 2 - Fearless Era

Fearless (shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Act 3 - Red Era

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Act 4 - Enchanted / Reputation Era

Enchanted

…Ready For It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Act 5 - Evermore / Folklore Era

cardigan

betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs (shortened)

my tears ricochet

marjorie (shortened)

willow

The trandition to the Folklore / Evermore era is said to be a good time to nip out for a wee (AP)

Act 6 - 1989 Era

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams (shortened)

Bad Blood (shortened)

Act 7 - Tortured Poets Department Era

But Daddy I Love Him

So High School (shortened)

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Act 8 - Surprise!

Surprise Guitar Acoustic Song

Surprise Piano Acoustic Song

Act 9 - Midnights Era

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

When to go to the toilet during a Taylor Swift show

Of course, you could go to the loo when a song you’re less keen on comes on — and you can take a leisurely loo break if the 10-minute-long All Too Well isn’t your cup of tea.

But if you love all of Swift’s songs and can’t bear to miss any, then you have a friend in Georgia, who runs the Instagram page @ erastourlondon.

She said: “Lover to Fearless [is a good transition]. This one is pretty long so if you run right after she finishes singing lover, you'll have 2 and a half minutes to leg it to the toilet and get back just before she starts to sing.”

She added that you’ll get one minute and 40 seconds between Fearless and Red acts, which is likely to be between Love Story and 22.

But the biggest time gap might be the transition to the Folklore Era, the seventh act, which is about halfway through the set.

“If you’re gonna go, this is the time,” Georgia wrote. “You have about five minutes to go to the toilet and back.

“If you don’t mind missing the end of All Too Well [the final song before the transition] then you can get an extra minute in there too.”

She added that the worst transition would be after I Can Do it With a Broken Heart, the end of the Tortured Poets Era, into the surprise eighth act, as you’ll get only 30 seconds.

There is also not a long gap between when rock band Paramore finish their warm-up set and when Swift takes to the stage.

Of course, if everybody followed Georgia’s advice, there would be huge queues outside the toilets during her “ideal” times — so take this with a pinch of salt.

And that’s not to rule out Swift herself needing a loo break. She can do it with a broken heart but can she do it on a full bladder?