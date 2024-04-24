’Are you Eric Adams?!’ Watch plane passenger berate NYC mayor on a flight from Miami

NYC Mayor Eric Adams experienced a bit of turbulence during his flight back home from Miami on Monday afternoon. And not the usual kind.

In video circulating on social media during the boarding process on an unknown airline, Adams is seen sitting in a middle seat in coach looking at his phone as passengers file by.

Suddenly, a woman stops and hovers over him, asking calmly, “Are you Eric Adams?”

He looks up, unbothered, and then her tirade begins.

“Yeah! F--k you! You support the genocide in Palestine! There are homeless people all over New York but you’re always partying!”

The traveler then continues to rail about what a terrible job he’s doing running the Big Apple.

“You don’t actually care about the citizens of New York! Why are you even in Miami?!”

The Brooklyn native was in town to speak about NYC’s migrant crisis at the Concordia Americas Summit held at the University of Miami. Adams flew to the 305 Sunday and was back in the city by Monday night, according to the New York Post.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The passenger continues her rant against the former cop, who was investigated by the FBI in November over fundraising tactics, saying he shouldn’t have left while his city is in turmoil.

“You know there are people being arrested? People cannot afford food,” she continued breathlessly. “You keep cutting the education budget so you can fund the police. That’s all you care about — funding the police. Everything is underfunded because of you!”

Other passengers can be heard grumbling at her, with one man saying, “You’re holding the line!”

Adams’ spokesman later addressed the incident.

“Like the mayor always says, 8 million people, but 35 million opinions,” Fabien Levy said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate, however, that this individual’s opinion was riddled with vulgarities on a public flight and that’s why multiple passengers can be heard pushing back on her as she annoyingly held them up.”