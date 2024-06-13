Erin Napier Proves Her Two Girls Are Best Friends with Adorable Drawing from Daughter Helen: 'Forever'

The HGTV co-host shares Helen, 6, and Mae, 3, with her husband and co-host Ben Napier

Erin Napier/Instagram; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Erin Napier daughters note

Erin Napier’s little girls are best “frinds” forever.

On Thursday, June 13, the HGTV Home Town co-host, 38, shared a photo on Instagram of her holding up an adorable little drawing of her two daughters Helen, 6, and Mae, 3, whom she shares with her co-host and husband Ben Napier.

“Frinds,” Helen wrote on a piece of lined paper just above a stick figure drawing of the sisters with their names.

Under the stick figures the siblings shared their love for each other, writing, “I heart Mae” and “I heart Helen.”

The proud mom of two captioned the photo, “forever.”

The Napiers recently sat down with PEOPLE and explained how they’ve combined family life with work in Sebring, Florida.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ben Napier and Erin Napier

“Season 1 nearly killed us, it was the hardest thing we had ever done,” Erin said of their first Takeover in Wetumpka, Alabama. “I was pregnant, and we had a toddler, and it was COVID and we didn’t know anybody. But now, our girls are 6 and 3 and we have a little more freedom to bring them — they’ve been here with us every step of it.”

And the girls have absolutely loved it. “Their life here was totally different from our life here,” said Ben, “they’re on vacation, they’ve been swimming every day.”

Erin added, “They swim and fish and take field trips to the orange grove. This is a dream for them.” That dreamy vibe carried over to the entire family. “We’ve had summer vacation feelings the whole time, even though we’re working harder than we’ve ever worked in our lives,” Erin said.



