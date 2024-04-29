EU denounces Iraqi law threatening LGBTQ+ community with prison
The law imposes 10 to 15-year prison sentences for same-sex relationships and lesser penalties for gender-transition procedures or advocacy for certain organisations.
Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th
The US bought 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan for $1.5m.
AFPAlthough Colin Jost is no stranger to solo stand-up comedy, most of America recognizes him best as part of a duo. He’s famous for being the straight-edged “Weekend Update” co-anchor on Saturday Night Live, working alongside the much raunchier, more dangerous Michael Che. How would Jost fare on his own? The answer, it turns out, is perfectly fine. His roast at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was nowhere near as brutal as Stephen Colbert’s famous WHCD roast in 2006, but it w
Fox NewsFormer Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.Joe Bide
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.
The Florida governor met with his one-time rival over the weekend, according to reports.
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.
University leaders need to "control" pro-Palestinian protestors, the Senator said.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.
Prosecutors this week said their "entire case" rests on an obscure NY election-conspiracy law. Experts believe it's never before been prosecuted.
HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
Eric Trump defended his father’s stamina in a Sunday interview, even as the former president remains stuck in a New York courtroom instead of on the campaign trail. In an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Maria Bartiromo noted that former President Trump — who is on trial for 34 alleged crimes in New…
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...
BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all
To settle payments for its electrical goods, the Guangdong-based company is considering using currency brokers active along China's border with Russia, said the company's founder, Wang, who asked to be identified only by his family name. The U.S. has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia and Russian entities since the country invaded Ukraine in 2022. Now the threat of extending these to banks in China - a country Washington blames for "powering" Moscow's war effort - is chilling the finance that lubricates even non-military trade from China to Russia.
If Russia defeats Ukraine, other countries might rethink their reliance on the US and embrace nuclear weapons, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said.