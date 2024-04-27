As EU election campaigns kick off in Germany, the Ukraine war, rise of far right are dominant themes

KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·3 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Several German parties on Saturday kicked off their campaigns for the election of the European Parliament in June with a focus on issues such as the war in Ukraine and support by many European voters for far-right nationalist parties across the continent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ’s center-left Social Democrats, or SPD, launched their official campaign for the June 9 EU election with a rally in Hamburg, Scholz’s longtime home city.

Responding to many German voters' fears their country could be drawn into Ukraine's war with Russia if it's too proactive in its military support for the eastern European country, Scholz tried to alleviate such concerns.

The chancellor reiterated that Germany would continue to stand by Ukraine’s side under his leadership as the second-largest arms supplier after the U.S., but would avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

“To those who are worried, who are afraid, I say: you can rest assured that no matter how the debates go, the German Chancellor, the government I lead, will not abandon the course of prudence, the course of balanced action and ensuring peace and security in Europe," he said, according to German news agency dpa.

“Peace” is one of the central terms on the SPD’s election posters, on which Scholz and European election top candidate Katarina Barley can be seen together.

The European Parliament is the only publicly elected body in the European Union. The EU was created after World War II to foster peace, and now has 450 million people and the world’s second-largest economy. Far-right parties and their discourse are expected to weigh heavily on election campaigning.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, officially kicked off its campaign for the elections at an event in the southwestern town of Donaueschingen. The party’s top candidate in the elections, Maximilian Krah, canceled plans to speak after an assistant was arrested on suspicion of spying for China earlier this week.

Krah’s party has been polling strongly in Germany in recent months as discontent is high with Scholz’s three-party coalition government. It has long been criticized as having Russia-friendly positions.

However, the AfD's poll ratings have recently gone down compared with what they were before a media report in January about a plan by far-right politicians, including some by the AfD, to deport millions of people of non-German ancestry. The report triggered months of mass protests in the country against the rise of the far-right.

In Munich, the Christian Social Union, the smaller, Bavaria-only party in Germany’s main conservative opposition bloc, also held a convention ahead of the European Parliament election.

The head of the party and governor of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, sharply assailed the AfD for alleged links of some party members to Russia and China, dpa reported.

“Obviously, half of the AfD is involved in some kind of espionage activities or money transfers from other countries," Soeder told party members.

“The fact that active politicians are possibly being paid by Russia while at the same time calling for the end of NATO (makes them) nothing more than Kremlin servants, traitors to the fatherland and not patriots, dear friends. Away with them,” he added.

AfD leader Tino Chrupalla has called on his party to stand united following German media reports of possible involvement with Russia and China by leading AfD politicians, dpa reported.

“We will use the election campaign to show that we cannot be brought down so quickly and that we stand together as one,” said Chrupalla in Dnoaueschingen.

Referring to the recent accusations, he tried to depict his far-right party as a victim of smear campaigns.

“It has become adventurous to see the means by which our party is to be destroyed, how our party is to be damaged, how unrest and mistrust are to be created,” Chrupalla said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jamie Raskin Suggests Fitting New Home For 'Partisan' Supreme Court In Blistering Take

    The House Democrat named the "most astonishing" thing he heard from one justice after the court heard arguments on Donald Trump's immunity claim.

  • Secret Service says agent on Harris’ detail was removed from assignment after distressing behavior

    A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.

  • Ex-Trump Assistant Tells of Stormy Daniels Visit to Trump Tower

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant, who worked for his real estate empire for decades, told a jury that she has a “vague recollection” of seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower sometime before 2015.Most Read from BloombergApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingWall Street Humbled as Fast-Reversing Markets Confound the ProsThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeJavier Milei Fuels Wil

  • Prosecutors Reveal Who’s Paying the Lawyers for Trump’s Longtime Assistant

    Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesWhen Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors called their second witness in Donald Trump’s criminal case on Friday, they wanted the jury to note who is paying for the lawyers for this prosecution witness: Trump.Rhona Graff, who served as Donald Trump’s executive assistant and so-called gatekeeper for 34 years, was called by prosecutors on Friday to testify in her former boss’ criminal hush-money trial. And almost immediately, Assistant District Attorney S

  • Right-wing media ruptures over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust Mike Johnson

    As Greene threatens to oust House Speaker Johnson over his support for Ukraine aid, a rift has ruptured in the MAGA Media landscape.

  • Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments

    Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ That Will ‘Make His Campaign Cringe’

    “That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • Judge Upholds Trump’s $83 Million Defamation Verdict

    Reuters/Brendan McDermidA federal judge in New York upheld a defamation verdict against Donald Trump, keeping him on the hook for the $83 million he owes E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused him of sexual assault.Trump had motioned to receive a new trial, but Judge Lewis Kaplan rebuffed that effort, determining nothing was wrong with the first one that ruled against him.The decision affirms that Carroll suffered harm from Trump publicly railing against her in 2019, as she went public with her

  • Trump's three US Supreme Court appointees thrash out immunity claim

    When the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution, a third of those deciding the matter will be justices he appointed to their lifetime posts. Those three - Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch - posed questions from various angles as the nation's top judicial body heard arguments on Thursday in a case that provides a vital test of the power of the presidency. A key question, Gorsuch said, is "how to segregate private from official conduct that may or may not enjoy some immunity."

  • Trump Claimed Trial Interferes With His Campaign, but on His Day Off He Went Golfing

    Mike StobeFormer president Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his ongoing hush money trial constitutes “election interference,” by preventing him from connecting with voters, and so, the Republican presidential nominee spent his one day off from court diligently campaigning.Just kidding, Trump actually went golfing.A not-so aggrieved Trump spent his Wednesday puttering around at the Bedminster Golf Club, sources told CNN. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign released a

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • The mysterious life of Melania Trump, a former supermodel who is the subject of fashion scandals and bizarre conspiracy theories

    Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.

  • How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity

    Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.

  • 'Not a takeover': Ex-Calgary mayor Nenshi shrugs off criticism at leadership debate

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The first debate in the Alberta NDP leadership race was mostly a civil affair Thursday but it wasn't all smooth sailing for former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi. Close to 500 people turned out at the Yates Theatre in Lethbridge to hear Nenshi, three current NDP members of the legislature: Calgary's Kathleen Ganley and Edmonton representatives Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse as well as Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan. Hoffman, the former health minis

  • Justice Jackson Schools Trump Lawyer On Presidential Immunity

    Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued with Donald Trump’s attorney about why presidents should face criminal liability.

  • Planning for potential presidential transition underway as Biden administration kicks it off

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday formally began planning for a potential presidential transition, aiming to ensure continuity of government no matter the outcome of November's general election. Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sent memos to all executive departments and agencies, directing them to name a point person for transition planning by May 3. It's the routine first step in congressionally mandated preparedness for presid

  • Alexey Navalny's death wasn't directly ordered by Putin, WSJ reports

    The February death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is not directly tied to Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

  • Charges revealed against a former Trump aide and 4 lawyers in Arizona fake electors case

    Authorities revealed Friday the conspiracy, fraud and forgery charges filed against an ex-aide of former President Donald Trump and four attorneys in Arizona’s fake elector case, but the names of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Rudy Giuliani remained blacked out. The Arizona attorney general's office released a copy of the indictment that revealed nine felony counts had been filed against Mike Roman, who was Trump’s director of Election Day operations, and attorneys John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis.

  • Poland’s foreign minister says Putin should fear a war with NATO

    In a speech Thursday, Poland’s foreign minister, Radek Sikorski, said Russian President Vladimir Putin should fear a war with NATO, as it would inevitably end in Russia’s defeat. “It is not we, the West, who should fear a clash with Putin, but the other way around,” Sikorski said in a translated speech to the Sejm,…

  • Time to crack down on Ontario licence plates, STO says

    The revenue-starved bus network in Gatineau, Que., is calling for a crackdown on residents who keep their Ontario licence plates instead of paying renewal fees in Quebec that support transit.On Thursday, the board of directors for the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) put forward a resolution that the agency and the City of Gatineau join forces to pressure government authorities on the issue."I think it's a question of fairness toward the citizens of Gatineau," said Manoir-des-Trembles–V