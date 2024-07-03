Euro 2024: UEFA say police investigating video showing 'fan' punched and kicked by 'security'

German police are investigating a video which appears to show a football fan being kicked and punched while being held by security staff at a Euro 2024 game.

Footage published in Portuguese media featured several security staff in orange and yellow vests marked "steward" detaining two men in a concrete tunnel leading towards the pitch where Portugal were playing Slovenia in Frankfurt on Monday.

The video showed one person being held face-down on the floor, with another restrained next to a wall appearing to be punched three times in the head, then pulled to the ground and punched and kicked again.

After the footage was posted on X, a user asked Frankfurt Police about the incident, to which the force replied: "We are aware of this and are already investigating."

European football governing body UEFA, which organises the tournament, said it was "aware of an incident which took place between stewards and a fan from the Portugal v Slovenia match and condemns any violent behaviour".

It added: "The incident in the video is now the subject of a police investigation. UEFA is not in a position to comment further until the investigation has been completed."

Football Supporters Europe, which includes fan groups from across the continent and works with UEFA, said: "Anyone found to be responsible has no place in a stadium and must be held to account for their actions."

In the last-16 clash, Portugal beat Slovenia in a penalty shoot-out, after the game finished 0-0 after extra time.

Security at Euro 2024 has been under scrutiny after fans entered the pitch during a Portugal game seeking selfies with the country's superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He posed for a photo on the grass with a young boy during the match against Turkey, but grew visibly frustrated at other security failures.

UEFA has announced it would review and increase security at stadiums, as it issued fines, including two for the German football federation totalling €20,000 (£17,000).

The charges against Germany related to "order and security" at games and "protection of the playing area" at Portugal's matches against the Czech Republic and Turkey.