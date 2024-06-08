European Athletics Championships medal table: Latest standings and results at Rome 2024

The European Athletics Championships are underway in Rome as the continents' best face off ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris later this summer.

The Italian city plays host for the first time in 50 years, with the Stadio Olimpico the venue for six days of action, from Friday June 7.

British interest will involve the likes of Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson and Neil Gourley, but Zharnel Hughes, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Matthew Hudson-Smith are out of the Great Britain & Northern Ireland squad. Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

Johnson-Thompson will renew her rivalry with Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam, while there are plenty of European stars to keep an eye on.

Jeremiah Azu and 100m Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs continue preparations ahead of Paris, Jakob Ingebrigtsen is looking to win the men's 1500m and 5,000m for the third time in a row and Sandra Elkasevic is aiming to make it seven discus titles on the trot.

The first medals of the Championships were handed out on Friday night keep up to date with every award here.

Here’s the latest athletics medal table and standings at Rome 2024...