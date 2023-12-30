Eurostar faces backlash as passengers left stranded after cancellations

Tourist Nicole Carrera, 29, who is visiting the UK from New York with her husband Christopher, waits at St Pancras International station, central London, on Saturday after their Eurostar train to Paris was cancelled, ruining their plans to spend New Year's Eve at Disneyland Paris - LUCAS CUMISKEY/PA WIRE/PA

ONE passenger spoke for the thousands whose travel plans were left in tatters on Saturday when firing off a tweet to Eurostar: “Thank you for ruining Christmas holiday!”

Tears and anger were in abundance on the concourse at London St Pancras as crowds of travellers embarking on what they hoped to be their final journeys of the year were dramatically left stranded.

A flooded tunnel under the River Thames in Kent resulted in the cancellations of 41 Eurostar trains with many bound for new year celebrations in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Those on the continent hoping to mark the last hours of 2023 in the UK on Sunday were left equally disappointed.

Among the estimated 30,000 travellers caught up in yesterday’s disruption were two newlyweds visiting from New York who said their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at Disneyland Paris were now “ruined”.

Nicole Carrera, 29, and husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train to Paris on Saturday morning but they had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday.

This scuppered their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and left them out of pocket for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.

Passengers wait on the concourse at the entrance to Eurostar in St Pancras International station, central London, after high-speed services between London and Ebbsfleet were cancelled - JAMES MANNING?PA WIRE/PA

Ms Carrera, who works for cosmetics firm L’Oreal, told PA: “We’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were supposed to go to Disneyland Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans are ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm. So we’re just going to walk around the city tomorrow when we get there and finally get to our hotel. It’s just one of those things.”

Christina David, 25, and Georgina Benyamin, 26, from Sydney, on holiday in Europe, fear their new year’s plans in Paris - where they had booked an expensive hotel with a view of the Eiffel Tower - have also been ruined.

They have been travelling for about three weeks and their planned final stop was Paris, where they hoped to spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day before flying home on January 7.

Ms Benyamin said: “We travelled Europe on a budget and then like once we hit New Year’s we’re going to go hard, watch Paris light up. I don’t think that’s going to happen... I’m going to cry.”

Ms David added: “There were lots of people crying... we don’t know where to go, we have nowhere to stay.”

Matthew Hulls, 40, from Colchester, was forced to head home after a surprise trip to Cologne for his partner was cancelled because of flooding disruption to Eurostar trains.

The railway worker had booked his partner a VIP ticket to a hockey game in Cologne city centre on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Hulls said: “I had to work over Christmas, so had some special plans to compensate for that with my partner, but now it’ll be attempts to get refunds, if at all possible. Devastated to be missing out on what we had planned.”

Cause of the cancellations: flooding from a pipe in the Eurostar tunnel near Ebbsfleet in Kent - Southeastern/Network Rail/PA Wire/PA

Luana Andrade, 36, her husband Rondi Oroujo, 32, and their three-year-old son, who live in Dublin, were also marooned at St Pancras International along with six visiting relatives from Brazil, including his 13-year-old niece and nephew, seven.

They had planned to spend New Year’s Eve and Day in Paris before heading to the theme park on Tuesday, but their outbound train was cancelled and they said there is no availability to reschedule for Sunday, leaving them trying to book an “expensive” flight and with nowhere to stay in London on Saturday.

Ms Andrade said they are “trying not to be homeless with children in the cold London night”, adding: “Our problem is to get a night to sleep because London is really expensive and we don’t have an Airbnb to stay at tonight.”

Mr Oroujo added: “We are going to have to rearrange everything. I don’t think we’ll be able to spend New Year’s Eve (in Paris) because even if we get a flight for tomorrow, even if we get a very expensive one, we’re going to get there at like 10pm/11pm.”

“It’s not a trip, it’s a dream trip,” Ms Andrade said. “It’s a big deal for our family because we are from Brazil, so it’s expensive. We planned for months, almost a year, and now probably we don’t get it.”

Simon Shaw, 36, and his wife Heather, 37, from Derbyshire, were travelling in a family party of eight, including their son, eight, and daughter, five, hoping to reach the French Alps for a skiing holiday.

“We just arrived and saw everything was cancelled this morning. Got here at 7am and it was chaos so we don’t know what’s happening,” Mr Shaw said. “We will get there one way or another.”

Travellers may be entitled to compensation of up to £200 for accommodation and meals. Eurostar encouraged passengers to visit its website to check whether they are entitled to receive any costs.

