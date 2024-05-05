Eurovision hopefuls put on the style in Malmo

Flamboyant? Me? Meet San Marino's Megara at the Eurovision official opening ceremony [EPA]

The final of this year's Eurovision Song Contest may not be until next weekend but contestants have already been putting on the style for the event's official opening in Malmo.

Representatives of the 37 participating countries will be hoping to emulate Sweden's Loreen, last year's winner with her song Tattoo.

As many as 100,000 visitors are set to descend on the city in Sweden's south-west for the world's largest live music contest.

Here are a selection of photographs from some of the Eurovision hopefuls who posed on the turquoise carpet at the Malmo Arena.

Olly Alexander is the UK's great hope at this year's final with his song Dizzy [EPA]

UK hopeful Olly Alexander arrived at the venue wearing a loose-fitting, multi-coloured robe.

The singer, actor and fashion icon is hoping for success with an upbeat dance number called Dizzy.

Finland's Windows95man in full flow at the opening ceremony [EPA]

Finland's entry - Windows95man - made a dramatic entrance ahead of the finals.

A Finnish visual artist and DJ - real name Teemu Keisteri - Windows95man's signature entry is to emerge from a giant egg before the dancing begins.

Denim was the order of the day for Marcus and Martinus, who represent host country Sweden [EPA]

The key to success? Ukraine is represented this year by Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil [Reuters]

A variety of fashion statements here as Spain's Nebulossa posed for the cameras [EPA]

Working the power suit look big time was Joost Klein - the Netherland's representative [Reuters]

Colour co-ordination for the Czech Republic's Aiko (centre) on the turquoise carpet [Reuters]

Not to be outdone in the fashion stakes was Lithuania's Silvester Belt [Reuters]

Ireland's hopes rest on Bambie Thug, seen here striking this dramatic pose [EPA]