Thousands gather to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks across the UK

Fireworks illuminated Big Ben and the London Eye - GETTY IMAGES

Thousands of people have gathered in London to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the capital’s annual firework spectacular.

Large crowds joined the party around London Bridge and along the Thames as people rang in the new year after bad weather forced the cancellation of events around the UK.

Revellers in Edinburgh enjoyed a stunning Hogmanay firework display.

Thousands of people were at the sold-out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens in what mark’s the festival’s 30th anniversary.

Revellers at the London Eye celebrated as the clock struck twelve - EPA

The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, was headlined by Pulp, who have not played in the city in 20 years.

Weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, with revellers urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

Exposed coasts and hills on the southern coast of England and in South Wales will continue to be battered by strong winds, the Met Office said.

People are braving wet weather to party on the Thames - EPA

Lambeth Bridge and the London Eye were lit in purple for the festivities - JAMIE LORRIMAN

The highest recorded wind gusts so far on Sunday were 74mph on the Isle of Wight, 64mph at Mumbles near Swansea, and 62mph on the Isles of Scilly.

Wind warnings are in place until midnight on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, the forecaster said.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for an area of the North West which includes Manchester, Blackburn, Burnley and Blackpool from 6pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, with 30-40mm possible locally.

It comes after wet weather and strong winds caused travel chaos across Britain in the past week.

Paris celebrated the arrival of 2024 in style - REUTERS

Eurostar services have begun running as normal again after flooded tunnels brought 24 hours of disruption.

Millions of gallons of water have been pumped out since Friday and both tunnels are now operational again with speed restrictions lifted, engineers said.

A family who travelled to Brussels for a surprise trip for their Canadian relative have been “left in a state” and stranded in the city.

Luke Gibbs, 32, from Kenley, south London, travelled with his wife, Kyla, cousin Liam Eton and sister-in-law Brea Melanson, from Canada, and planned to arrive in London in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday.

Dazzling fireworks lit up the sky above Bangkok - GETTY IMAGES

Mr Gibbs, a business development manager, paid £600 for a New Year’s Eve event in London Bridge, which is not refundable and now he cannot attend after his train from Brussels to St Pancras was cancelled.

He described the communication with Eurostar as “appalling”.

“I think the way (Eurostar) dealt with it is pretty appalling in terms of not trying to say ‘this is how you rebook it, we’ll help you out with expenses’,” Mr Gibbs told the PA news agency.

“They just said, ‘unfortunately, it’s cancelled, we’re sorry, get on with it’, which is shocking really.”

