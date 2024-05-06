Jennifer Lopez Takes Naked Dressing to New Heights in Sheer Gown at 2024 Met Gala That Took 800+ Hours to Make

Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Jennifer Lopez at 2024 Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez brought her style A-game to the 2024 Met Gala.

She arrived on the Met steps, where she is serving as a co-chair alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny, looking as glam as ever.

Honoring the "Garden of Time" dress code, Lopez, 54, wore a sheer sparkling custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that looked like she could have been growing out of the most enchanted and glamourous forest. She accessorized with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewels and wore her hair in a slightly undone topknot. Her necklace alone included one diamond over 20 carats and diamonds of over 75 total carats from the Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Celéste Collection.

Her dress — that took over 800 hours of hand embroidery to craft and is made with 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads — was just as gorgeous from the back. It also offered a cheeky view! Thanks to its sheer panels, when JLo turned around, everyone could see all of her best assets!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Jennifer Lopez at 2024 Met Gala

JLo’s look comes on the heels of another several standout style moments, including her look at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, where she wore a pink, strapless Nicole + Felicia couture strapless mermaid dress teamed with a matching cape featuring exaggerated flower sleeves. She teamed the look with dazzling Boucheron jewels, a Judith Leiber clutch and Christian Louboutin heels. She styled her hair in side-swept curls and rocked matching pink makeup.

Lopez declared it was "Hummingbird Season 🌸" (a nod to her new album) as she showed off the dress in a video posted on her Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Met Gala

At last year's Met Gala, dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, Lopez walked the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art solo in a Ralph Lauren design. Her midriff-baring halter gown — with a massive train — featured a pink silk satin skirt and floral collar, and the entire look was crafted by hand.

Lopez accessorized with sky-high platforms, a baby pink clutch, and black silk evening gloves. Her diamond jewelry (including a magnificent pink ring with over 10 carats of natural pink diamonds) came courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz.

She also wore a leather beret trimmed with fishnet material, which she grew fond of on the carpet. "I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," she told Vogue.



Read the original article on People.