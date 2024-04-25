Evenings Headlines for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Evenings Headlines for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Evenings Headlines for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
In a suit being brought by her ex-cameraman, Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and forcing her former videographer to watch her having lesbian sex.
No question was off limits in Yahoo Canada's candid and emotional conversation with the "Closer Together" author.
The former Butte County teacher pleaded no contest Monday to the charges.
The former president's behavior just doesn't fly out in the real world.
Stephanie Grisham, who served as chief of staff and press secretary to Melania, offered a window into her former boss's thinking as Donald's alleged affairs take center stage in the Manhattan trial
"So far as I know, you don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you," the Utah senator remarked about the ex-president's payments to Stormy Daniels.
PoolDonald Trump just can’t help himself.Moments after a contentious hearing about whether Trump should be held in contempt for violating his narrowly worded gag order, the former president took to his favorite social media platform to trash the judge who holds his fate. “HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF,” Trump wrote on Truth Social
Hulu's "Under the Bridge" tells the story of the 1997 murder of Canadian teen Reena Virk. Here's where her killers, Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard, are now.
Kardashian enjoyed a vacation in paradise with her husband and four kids in honor of "45 trips around the sun"
Prince William and Princess Kate's son, Louis, celebrated his sixth birthday with a new photo - and Kate Middleton has a habit of including the same detail in the annual portrait
The bra was first released in October 2023
Moscow City Court Press Office/Handout via Reuters Russia’s deputy defense minister was arrested Wednesday just hours after attending a meeting of top military brass, according to federal investigators. Timur Ivanov is officially charged with accepting a massive bribe—but some sources say that’s just for show.“The bribe–that’s for the public. So far they don’t want to talk publicly about treason, it’s a big scandal. After all, it’s the deputy minister of defense,” one unnamed source close to the
Anitta shared a series of pics on IG posing in a teeny tiny green string bikini with yellow trim perfectly coordinated to her Smeg fridge and orange juice.
“Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” the 'Rebel Rising' author said of the medieval-themed party
"The level of self-awareness here is in the deep negatives," one commenter wrote.
Here's how Prince William and Princess Kate strayed from established tradition on the eve of Prince Louis' 6th birthday
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
The Euphoria star looked the ultimate bombshell in her double denim look, paired with a black bikini and a bright orange bag. See photos
"A fall-off-your-chair moment," the MSNBC anchor says The post Rachel Maddow Apologizes for Trump Trial Outburst: I ‘Snorted Out Loud’ at This Shocking Revelation | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.