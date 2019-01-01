Every Character to Know Before Binging Season 3 of "A Series of Unfortunate Events"

At long last, Season 3 of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events is here. It's probably best to look awayyyyyy now.

The show, based on the popular book series by Lemony Snicket, aka Daniel Handler, concludes its tale with even more doom and gloom for the three Baudelaire orphans. This final season covers books 10-13: The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End.

As I've done with both Season 1 and Season 2, here is a spoiler-free character guide for the final season, highlighting all the major characters you need to know before you binge. FYI, because The End is such a spoiler-filled book, I've completely left all characters from it off of this list.