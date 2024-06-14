Everyone but Melania Sends Trump a Public Birthday Shoutout

Birthday wishes rained down Friday for former President Donald Trump from his supporters, family, and even enemies—but his wife did not join in the public birthday greetings.

Melania Trump was noticeably silent, at least publicly, about her husband’s 78th birthday, even as the Trump children took to social media to share loving birthday messages.

“Happy Birthday to this warrior!” Eric Trump wrote on Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself sitting on the former president’s lap as a child. Ivanka posted a picture of the two walking at the White House to her X account, writing, “I love you today and everyday!” Donald Trump Jr. kept it simple, sharing a photo of his father hugging a flag and smirking, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday Dad!!!!”

Nigel Farage reminded the world of his and the former president’s bromance with a picture of the two sitting on golden thrones in his birthday post on X.

Happy birthday to my friend Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/eIisFY52T7 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 14, 2024

Don Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa, also paid tribute, posting a collage of pictures with the former president, who she called the “best grandpa.”

Happy birthday to the best grandpa ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/pIMVQsTuJu — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2024

Trump’s old pal Rudy Giuliani said he’d left Trump a message singing happy birthday—but he wasn’t sure it went over too well with the former president.

Several of Trump’s allies and wannabe running mates also joined in the chorus of birthday wishes. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who won the U.S. House Republican primary on Tuesday on the back of Trump’s endorsement, wished him a happy birthday too, as did South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former HUD Director Ben Carson, both reported VP contenders, also sent a shoutout to Trump, declaring him the “next” president. Even President Joe Biden wished Trump a happy birthday, with a campaign email detailing 78 of Trump’s “accomplishments” this year, including his recent conviction in the Manhattan hush-money trial.

Here are 78 of Donald Trump’s “accomplishments” for his 78th birthday pic.twitter.com/mkV2JZDjqu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 14, 2024

