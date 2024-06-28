Everyone's Spiraling Over Kendall Jenner's Photos from the Louvre

Instagram

Kendall Jenner was recently in France for Paris Fashion Week, and in between walking runways and riding horses with Gigi Hadid, the supermodel found time for a quick and casual visit to the Louvre. Emphasis on casual.

Kendall posted photos to Instagram of her midnight visit to the museum, and commenters / the internet at large were quick to notice that she was barefoot while looking at several famous paintings—including The Mona Lisa. Which has naturally sparked a debate in her comments about whether or not someone should be wandering around a museum sans footwear. Ahem:

Where are your shoes girl 😭

I'm so thrown off by bare feet at the Louvre

Respect is lacking. No one should be allowed barefoot in spaces such as this, as well for all restaurants.

Barefoot in the Louvre? I think not

girly wheres your shoes

girl put some shoes on wtf

Some people also felt that Kendall's lack of footwear in a public museum was "gross," but gonna go out on a limb and say that all the dirt tracked in from thousands (millions?) of shoes every day is probably grosser than someone's bare feet. Just saying!

Anyway, Kendall hasn't responded to the barefoot debate happening in her comments at the moment (btw, some people have her back!), probably because she's busy being the world's highest paid supermodel, running a successful tequila company, hanging with her billionaire sisters, and being a reality star.

