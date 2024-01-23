Ex-Bryan Station basketball star Shelvin Mack carving out a TV career for CBS Sports

Three years ago, former Bryan Station basketball star Shelvin Mack was preparing for another year of playing professionally overseas when he got a phone call.

It was CBS. The network wanted the former Butler and NBA guard to provide analysis on the “Inside College Basketball” show on the CBS Sports Network leading up to and during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament. A media arts major at Butler, Mack said, “Let me give it a shot.”

Three years later, the 33-year-old Lexington native is continuing his broadcasting career, drawing from his wide-ranging basketball background to provide both insight and commentary on the cable network.

“During his time with us at CBS Sports, Shelvin has become an important contributor to our ‘Inside College Basketball’ team,” said Tyler Hale, senior vice president of studio productions at CBS. “Shelvin’s experiences as a star player at Butler, with a Final Four pedigree, have provided him keen insight and a unique perspective, whether it be breaking down a matchup, analyzing a specific player or commentating on the state of college basketball and collegiate athletics in general.”

After graduating from Bryan Station, Mack played three seasons at Butler, where he was the starting guard on the Bulldogs’ national runner-up teams in 2010 and 2011. After declaring early for the 2011 NBA Draft, he was selected in the second round by the Washington Wizards. In all, he spent seven seasons in the NBA before playing overseas in Italy, Israel and Greece.

Former Bryan Station and Butler guard Shelvin Mack is an analyst for the “Inside College Basketball Show” on the CBS Sports Network. A Lexington native, Mack played in the NBA and overseas before accepting an offer by CBS to get into broadcasting.

“I love the studio,” Mack said last week while waiting to pick up his kids in his home city of Atlanta. “For me, it’s very unique that I was a three- or four-star in high school, went to Butler, in the Horizon League at the time, played in the national championship, got drafted in the NBA, got cut one year in the NBA and had to go to the G League, playing in G League as well. Got called up. I’ve played on the 10-day (contract) in the NBA.

“Overseas is completely different than the NBA. Just the rules, format, positioning on the court. Same thing with college. For the basketball part, I’ve pretty much done it all.”

Story continues

Television work was completely different, too. The NBA has 30 teams. College basketball has over 360 Division I teams. There is a lot to keep up on, especially for someone who didn’t watch much college hoops when he was overseas.

“The first time was something completely different from what I ever expected,” Mack said. “Tapping into it, it was very difficult, challenging, just getting used to it, especially college basketball with everyone transferring. But they’ve done a great job of preparing me and pointing me in the right direction. I think having a good team with Jon Rothstein, Gary Parrish, Brent Stover, Adam Zucker, Chris Walker, all those guys have helped me make the transition easier.”

“Shelvin has worked hard to learn the mechanics of live TV and the skill of providing relevant and informative commentary in the fast-paced setting,” Hale said. “He has improved each season, and most importantly, is a good fit with the culture and camaraderie that we emphasize at CBS Sports.”

“Shelvin Mack is a prince of a human being,” Rothstein said. “And he’s bringing the same fervor in his broadcasting career that he brought in his playing career. Shelvin works at it!.”

Mack flies once a week to New York from his home in Atlanta that he shares with his children Zuri (8), Zion (4), Ziah (2) and wife Candyce, a former basketball player at Butler.

“You can imagine what she’s telling me that I need to do,” Mack said with a laugh. “The advice that I get on how to play basketball is outrageous.”

He made it back to Lexington last September for his induction into the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame. He hopes to get back soon to support his Bryan Station Defenders. “I’ve been watching them,” he said. “They’ve been doing pretty good.”

As for college basketball this season, Mack loves the current Kentucky team and credits coach John Calipari for going back to what has worked for him. He has also been impressed by defending champion Connecticut, as well as Tennessee and the level of competition in the Big 12. He’s interested in how second-year coach Jon Scheyer is doing at Duke and if Tom Izzo can get Michigan State turned around.

Eventually, Mack said he would like to call some games as an analyst. For now, he’s happy to be talking about the game he loves.

“I love to get in,” Mack said, “watch the game, give my opinion and keep moving.”

Shelvin Mack, with Principal James McMillin and his mother, Victoria Mack, as Bryan Station retired Mack’s jersey in 2017.

‘Didn’t see that coming.’ That’s all Kentucky needs, another 7-footer who can play.

Kentucky passes two fellow blue bloods in new Top 25 college basketball rankings

What have Kentucky players seen from Zvonimir Ivisic? ‘Whoa. Z got that in his game?’

Despite its ranking, Kentucky men’s basketball has some NCAA tourney resume-building to do