Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Biden and Hunter is ordered to stay in jail ahead of trial

The former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who has been charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden, has been ordered by a California judge to stay in jail.

The 43-year-old appeared in a federal court in Los Angeles on Monday after being transported to the Golden State from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“There is nothing garden variety about this case,” Judge Otis Wright said on Monday, the Ap reported. “I have not changed my mind. The man will be remanded pending trial.”

His court hearing comes after he was arrested twice within the span of a week, being detained by US Marshals on Thursday morning at his lawyer’s office in Las Vegas.

The hearing was called to determine if prosecutors were correct in arresting him just two days after he was released on an order from a magistrate judge, who required Mr Smirnov to hand over his passport and wear a monitoring device.

The prosecution has argued that his detention was needed to protect national security and stop him from fleeing abroad.

Last week, prosecutors indicted Mr Smirnov in California. Special Counsel David Weiss has also brought tax charges against Hunter Biden in the state.

An attorney for the special counsel, argued at the initial detention hearing on Tuesday that Mr Smirnov could flee to Russia, the judge agreed with the defence team.

“My guess is at this stage he probably thinks that’s not the most attractive place to go if he was in fact inclined to go hide somewhere,” the judge stated at the time.

Smirnov’s significant other was in court and offered to put him up, but prosecutors said she lives off a savings account and claimed not to know how much is in it.



They said it’s $3.7 million and someone who claims not to know they have access to that won’t be a good custodian. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 26, 2024

Mr Smirnov, who has claimed to have connections to Russian intelligence, has been charged with making up a bribery scheme worth millions involving the Bidens. He allegedly told the FBI that executives from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5m each around 2015 – a claim that lit a fire under the Republican efforts to impeach the president.

Judge Wright said during the hearing that he would be unable to set conditions that would make sure that Mr Smirnov would not try to flee.

In an order unsealed on Friday, Judge Wright wrote that Mr Smirnov’s attorneys working to have him released pending trial was “likely to facilitate his absconding from the United States”.

More follows...