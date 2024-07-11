Ex-minister not source of Gething story, website says

Hannah Blythyn was not the source of the story which triggered her sacking from government, the news website which broke the story has said.

Nation.Cymru has denied that the Labour Senedd politician for Delyn was behind a story which revealed the first minister had said he was deleting messages from a chat group full of ministers in August 2020.

Vaughan Gething told the Senedd on Wednesday that evidence showed the message had clearly come from her phone.

The Welsh government has been asked for comment.

Nation.Cymru’s chief executive Mark Mansfield said that at “no stage before or since publication of it have we had any contact with her”.

Welsh Conservatives said it was “almost impossible to believe the first minister’s version of events”.

On Wednesday Vaughan Gething told the Senedd that the government had received a "photograph of a fragment of an iMessage chat from a journalist" in May.

"Having cross-checked the photograph with a full set of messages, it became clear that the photograph could only have been from one member's phone," he said.

BBC Wales has been told by numerous sources that Ms Blythyn’s phone was identified because her details were absent from the list of participants listed on the photograph.

Mr Gething was responding to a personal statement from Ms Blythyn from the day before, where she denied ever leaking to the media.

She laid out a series of accusations against Mr Gething, including that she was not shown any evidence before she was sacked, was not told she was being investigated, and that the situation left her with acute anxiety and stress.

During Mr Gething's statement Ms Blythyn could be seen shaking her head.

A redacted version of the messages was released at the time of Ms Blythyn's sacking [BBC]

On the Nation.Cymru website, Mark Mansfield said: “Given the strong public interest and importance of this story and out of concern for Hannah Blythyn’s wellbeing, we have decided that the right thing to do is to state publicly that she was not the source of our story and that at no stage before or since publication of it have we had any contact with her about it."

Defending the first minister, a source close to Mr Gething said the first minister had "said the image came from her phone, which is different to her being Nation.Cymru's source".

The Welsh Conservatives have tabled a motion for debate in the Senedd on Wednesday, calling for the Welsh government to publish all evidence he relied upon in sacking Ms Blythyn, with redactions to ensure anonymity of witnesses.

The party said if it passed it "may" force Mr Gething to release any evidence.