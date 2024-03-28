Ex-National Portrait Gallery chief Nicholas Cullinan appointed British Museum director

The Princess of Wales speaks with Dr Nicholas Cullinan at the National Portrait Gallery during a visit in 2019 (Getty Images)

Nicholas Cullinan has been appointed as the new director of the British Museum.

The former National Portrait Gallery chief replaces former Victoria and Albert Museum head Sir Mark Jones. Mr Jones was made interim director following the resignation of Hartwig Fischer over the thefts at the London-based institution.

Mr Cullinan, who was approved by the Board of Trustees and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will take over the role from Sir Mark in the summer.

Mr Cullinan said: “One of the greatest museums in the world, it is an honour to become the next director of the British Museum.

“I look forward to joining its wonderful and dedicated staff and to work with its hugely impressive Board in leading it into a new chapter.

“This will encompass the most significant transformations, both architectural and intellectual, happening in any museum globally, to continue making the British Museum the most engaged and collaborative it can be.”