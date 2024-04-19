Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann has argued why “some form of jail time” will likely be needed for Donald Trump as the former president continues to allegedly violate the gag order in his hush money trial.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the presumptive GOP nominee has seven more times ignored Judge Juan Merchan’s order that prohibits him from commenting on witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors involved in the case.

One instance saw Trump appearing to attack potential jurors when he quoted Fox News host Jesse Watters’ suggestion that “undercover liberal activists are lying to the judge” in a bid to score a seat.

Trump should be treated “the way you do anyone else” who is accused of violating a gag order, Weissmann told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Wallace asked if Trump should be imprisoned “if he’s viewed, after he’s had a chance to defend his conduct, as violating the gag order?”

Merchan “could impose things short of prison,” acknowledged Weissmann.

But fines “do not work” with Trump, he lamented, pointing to Trump’s violation of Judge Arthur Engoron’s orders in his New York civil fraud trial and subsequent financial penalties.

Trump “already had not only one but two bites of the apple. He’s been given these warnings,” he said.

“So, I do think that when you get to, particularly jurors, and pernicious effectiveness, that the prospect of some form of jail time, even if it’s a timeout in a holding cell, is something that I think in very short order is going to need to happen” once Trump’s legal team has been given a chance to defend his actions,” he added.

Related...