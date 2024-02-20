Ex-Seattle Seahawk Michael Jackson to talk with students + keynote Tri-Citian of the Year

Michael Anthony Jackson, one of Pasco High School’s best known athletes, is coming home for two public speaking engagements.

First, the retired Seattle Seahawks linebacker will share his perceptions on how he succeeded in sports when he speaks with students at 1 p.m., March 2, at the Pasco High Auditorium. Tickets will be distributed to local high schools.

Next, he will give the keynote address at the annual Tri-Citian of the Year Awards banquet, scheduled for April 25 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Jackson, 66, was a standout athlete at Pasco High School, class of 1975, who went on to make his mark in college and in the NFL.

He attended the University of Washington on a football scholarship from 1975-78. During his time as a Husky, he set new school records for tackles in a game, season and career, which still stand.

In the 1978 Rose Bowl, he helped lead the Huskies to victory over the Michigan Wolverines (27-20) when he made the game-saving interception on the three-yard line.

The following year, he was the Seattle Seahawks third round draft pick. He played professional football for eight years.

He was the Most Valuable Player in 1981 and retired in 1986.

After retiring from professional football, Jackson returned to the University of Washington, graduating with a degree in drama. He also earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

He worked as a professional actor, appearing in 15 film and television roles before retiring in 2022.

Go to tricitianoftheyear.com for banquet information.

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.