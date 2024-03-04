Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty To Perjury In Civil Fraud Trial

Allen Weisselberg, Donald Trump’s former corporate finance chief, has pleaded guilty to five counts of perjury in connection to testimony he gave during the former president’s civil fraud trial last fall.

The 76-year-old surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office early Monday following weeks of negotiations with prosecutors. He will be sentenced to five months in jail, according to The Associated Press.

Weisselberg, who was sentenced last year to five months in prison after being found guilty of multiple tax fraud charges in 2022, had been suspected of lying about his former boss’ finances on the stand during Trump’s trial in October.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing on tax fraud charges in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2023. via Associated Press

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

