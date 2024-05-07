Exes Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Had a Very Cozy Reunion at a 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Bad Bunny’s night as a co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala included a very amicable run-in with his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, at the Après Met 2 Met Gala after-party. The former couple was photographed seated next to each other, smiling and in deep conversation. It is the most revealing look at their post-breakup dynamic that has come out so far, as both stars are very private:

Bad Bunny and Kendall dated for almost a year before their December split; their relationship was first reported in February 2023. While news of their breakup came out before the holidays, they went on to spend New Year’s Eve together with friends in Barbados.

Regarding why the pair ultimately called it quits, a source told The Messenger on December 16, “There’s no bad blood. They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules.” Bad Bunny was planning a 2024 world tour and “felt the relationship truly ran its course.”

A separate source explained to Entertainment Tonight a day later that “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source added. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down. [There] isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny made a point to protect their privacy and not speak about their relationship in interviews while they dated.

In June, Bad Bunny talked to Rolling Stone about his decision to keep his personal life private. “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked if he wanted to address any rumors about his relationship with Kendall, he reiterated his stance: “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”



That same month, Kendall explained to WSJ magazine why she has “no comment” on Bad Bunny or their relationship. “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side,” she said. “Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

