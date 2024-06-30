Exhibition to show life in Rohingya refugee camps

Jersey Overseas Aid said the island would be the first place the photos would be the exhibited in Europe [Ro Yassin Abdumonab/Rohingyatographer]

An outdoor photography exhibition showcasing photos of Rohingya will be placed across seven locations in Jersey as part of a European premiere.

Jersey Overseas Aid said the Rohingya, who it has been supporting for five years, were an ethnic minority who had been denied citizenship in Myanmar and "faced decades of persecution".

It said it would the first time the photos would be exhibited in in Europe, and would highlight the "trials, triumphs and resilience" of the camps in Cox’s Bazar - which together make up the largest refugee camp in the world.

Deputy Carolyn Labey, Minister for International Development and Chair of the JOA Commission, said its projects alongside partners "achieve extraordinary things in some of the most challenging environments in the world".

She said: "The photographs featured in this exhibition are a testament to the resilience and dignity of the Rohingya people, as well as the vital work being done to support them.

"I am delighted that Jersey is hosting this powerful but beautiful selection of images that will provide a unique and highly personal perspective of a protracted crisis that rarely gets the international attention it deserves and where refugees seldom get the opportunity to tell their stories."

The photos highlight the "trials, triumphs and resilience" of the camps in Cox’s Bazar [Sahat Zia Hero/Rohingyatographer]

Some photos depict images including the Great Fire in 2021, which refugee aid groups said affected between 40,500 and 50,000 people.

Others show the lives of children growing up in the refugee camps.

Photos from The Rohingya Experience will be placed around town at Liberation Square, West’s Centre, Charing Cross, the Cenotaph and on King and Queen Street from Monday 1 July until Sunday 14 July.

