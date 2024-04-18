Expect delays: What drivers in P.E.I. can expect for roadwork this spring and summer

'We have a lot of capacity to do road work and bridge work on P.E.I.,' says Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

Islanders and visitors to P.E.I. can expect some travel delays this spring and summer with roadwork taking place across the province.

"We are going to do some bridge construction, some paving and road construction," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

"We're going to do some intersection upgrades, so there is quite a bit to work to do across the Island."

A major project the province will work on over the summer is a three-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Hazelbrook, east of Stratforfd, that needs repaving due to ruts forming, Yeo said.

Right now, there is ongoing work to realign Water Street in Charlottetown, part of the city's Eastern Gateway project.

Traffic was slow moving in both directions along Water Street frequently on Wednesday afternoon.

The province will also be doing work in the same area. The plan is to eventually change the intersection at the bottom of the Hillsborough Bridge into a displaced left-turning lane, much like where St. Peters Road intersects with the Charlottetown bypass.

"That intersection is going to be upgraded — Riverside Drive, Grafton, and once Water Street is realigned — so that will be some work, but it will be later on in the year and it will be phased over two years," he said.

"We'll do part of it this year, then we will finish the improvements next year."

The intersection needs to be upgraded because, at the peak time for traffic in the evening, vehicles are often backed up down Riverside Drive, Yeo said.

"It'll be more efficient to get traffic movements through there," he said.

"Travel time will be improved and greenhouse gas reductions will happen because of that."

The work for Phase 2 of the Eastren Gateway Masterplan will see Water Street extended through the Charlottetown Events Grounds and connect to Grafton Street.

In Summerside, some tenders have yet to be awarded ahead of the summer construction season, but some major projects are already underway, such as the city's east-west housing corridor project.

"A lot of the construction work that is happening this season is more driven by development versus general repair and maintenance, which I guess is a good thing. It is servicing new development, which is something we want in the city," said the city's deputy chief administrative officer J.P. Desrosiers.

"We have a east-west housing project that's a very large undertaking that will be not just a roadway, but a roadway which will open up over 300 acres of developable land connecting the east and west end of our city."

That work includes water and sewer upgrades on Water Street East this summer, which could cause some delays, he said.

"[It's] a very busy throughway into our city this time of year, but we need to find way to connect that water and sewer way into our city," Desrosiers said. "That work is ongoing, crews are doing their best to ensure we are not [limited] to one-way traffic and we're continuing on with two-way traffic in that area, but obviously there will be a bit of slowdown space."

A map showing the proposed East-West Connector Road, which would link Water Street East near Reads Corner with Ryan Street and MacEwen Road.

There will be a day or two in the summer where traffic will be reduced to one lane, but dates for that work have not yet been set, he said.

Desrosiers understands delays can be irritating.

"At the end of the day we have a timeframe and it is in the summer months when there is a lot more traffic on our roadways in tourism season with peak flow, but we have to get that work done, it's very important for our city, [so] allow more time and find alternative routes as best as possible," he said.

The amount of work that can be done is based on the workforce — and that can be a challenge, Desrosiers said.

"We are limited to the number of contractors we have available in our province and in our city," he said.

"We have to work with those contractors to also encourage them to bid on work and give them the adequate time to get the work done properly."

The provincial government currently isn't having issues finding people to do roadwork, Yeo said.

"We have a lot of capacity to do roadwork and bridge work on P.E.I., so we don't have issues with contracts bidding on our work and completing our work," he said. "I think the shortage in construction is on the vertical or building side of things more so than the roadwork."

The province is also doing roadwork along Route 2 in the Wellington area this summer, Yeo said.