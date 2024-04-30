Ontario to begin buying land to build Highway 413, construction slated for next year

CALEDON, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province plans to begin buying up land to build a highway in the Toronto area.

Ford says the province will be meeting with landowners soon to buy property at a fair market value.

He says fieldwork has begun on the proposed 52-kilometre highway that will run west from Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., through Peel Region and southwest to Highway 401 in Halton Region, west of Toronto.

Ford says early construction contracts will be awarded next year.

Earlier this month, Ontario and Ottawa agreed to form a joint working group to minimize the planned highway’s environmental impacts in areas of federal jurisdiction.

The federal government had marked the highway project for a federal review under its powers in the Impact Assessment Act, but abandoned it after the Supreme Court of Canada found parts of that act unconstitutional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press