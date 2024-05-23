Explorers discover possible wreckage of World War II ace Richard Bong's plane in South Pacific

Todd Richmond
·2 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Searchers announced Thursday they've discovered what they believe is the wreckage of World War II ace Richard Bong's plane in the South Pacific.

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wisconsin, and the nonprofit World War II historical preservation group Pacific Wrecks announced in March they were launching a joint search for Bong's Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter. Bong nicknamed the plane “Marge” after his girlfriend, Marge Vattendahl.

Another pilot, Thomas Malone, was flying the plane in March 1944 over what is now known as Papua New Guinea when engine failure sent it into a spin. Malone bailed out before the plane crashed in the jungle.

The expedition's leader, Pacific Wrecks Director Justin Taylan, said in a news release that the search team discovered the wreckage in the jungles of Papua New Guinea's Madang Province. He released photos of himself in the jungle with chunks of metal on the ground taken May 15.

In one photo he points to what the caption calls a wing tip from the plane stamped with “993,” the last three numbers of the plane's serial number. Enlarging the photo shows markings that could be two “9s” but they're obscured by what might be dirt or rust and difficult to make out. Another photo shows a piece of metal stamped with “Model P-38 JK.”

“The plane's association with Richard Bong makes it one of the most significant World War II aircraft in the world,” Taylan said in the news release.

Bong, who grew up in Poplar, Wisconsin, is credited with shooting down 40 Japanese aircraft during World War II. He plastered a blow-up of Vattendahl's portrait on the nose of his plane, according to a Pacific Wrecks summary of the plane's service.

Bong shot down more planes than any other American pilot. Gen. Douglas MacArthur awarded him the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest decoration, in 1944.

Bong and Vattendahl eventually married in 1945. Bong was assigned to duty as a test pilot in Burbank, California, after three combat tours in the South Pacific. He was killed on Aug. 6, 1945, when a P-80 jet fighter he was testing crashed. He died on the same day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Vattendahl was 21 at the time of Bong's death. She went on to become a model and a magazine publisher in Los Angeles. She died in September 2003 in Superior.

A bridge connecting Superior and Duluth, Minnesota, is named for Bong.

“The Bong family is very excited about this discovery,” James Bong, Richard Bong's nephew, said in the news release. “It is amazing and incredible that ‘Marge’ has been found and identified.”

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Jewish passengers allege racial, religious bias led to removal from JetBlue flight

    An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.

  • 'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston

    Police have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario over the long weekend as details of the incident emerge. The Ontario Provincial Police's collision reconstruction team is piecing together what happened, spokesman Bill Dickson said Wednesday. Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. "We can’t speculat

  • A Frontier passenger sat in an exit row was escorted off the plane in handcuffs after seemingly saying she wouldn't help in an emergency

    A video shared on TikTok shows passengers and a pilot arguing with a woman in an exit row after she apparently said she'd refuse to help others.

  • WestJet turning to used plane market to offset Boeing delivery delays: CEO

    CALGARY — WestJet has its eye on a number of used aircraft it hopes to add to its fleet to offset delays on pending aircraft deliveries from Boeing, the CEO of the Calgary-based carrier said.

  • Severe turbulence during Singapore Airlines flight leaves several people badly injured. One man died

    BANGKOK (AP) — A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely.

  • Driver charged after hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a dog

    Windsor police have charged a driver after a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian walking his dog. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Monday to the 200 block of Parent Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. According to police, the 26-year-old man was in-line skating with his dog when he was "hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300.""Just prior to the collision, the victim and the motorist had reportedly engaged in a heated argument. Subsequently, the motorist turned his vehicle aro

  • China Hints at 25% Car Tariff as Deadline for EU Probe Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled it’s ready to unleash tariffs as high as 25% on imported cars with large engines, as trade tensions escalate with the US and European Union.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Rallies Anew After Rosy Forecast Shows AI Boom Is StrongCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashOne Dead After Singapore Air Flight Hit By Severe TurbulenceThe China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said it was informed abo

  • Average US vehicle age hits record 12.6 years as high prices force people to keep them longer

    DETROIT (AP) — Cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. keep getting older, hitting a record average age of 12.6 years in 2024 as people hang on to their vehicles largely because new ones cost so much.

  • Manitoba woman charged after theft and pursuit of septic truck

    STE. ROSE DU LAC, Man. — It could have been a really big mess, but police say there were no injuries after a Manitoba woman allegedly stole a septic truck and at one point veered into oncoming traffic with officers in pursuit. RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., say they received a report on Monday morning that the truck had been stolen from Ebb and Flow First Nation and was last seen on Provincial Road 278. An officer en route to the call saw the truck go through a stop sign where the road met High

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • First BARK Air Flight That Caters To Dogs To Take Off

    The airline’s first flight, traveling from New York to Los Angeles, is sold out.

  • U.S. passenger vehicles in use hit record average age of 12.6 years

    The average age of U.S. cars and light trucks on U.S. roads has hit a record 12.6 years, according to a Wednesday S&P Mobility report.

  • New cars in California could alert drivers for breaking the speed limit

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon join the European Union in requiring all new cars to alert drivers when they break the speed limit, a proposal aimed at reducing traffic deaths that would likely impact drivers across the country should it become law. The federal government sets safety standards for vehicles nationwide, which is why most cars now beep at drivers if their seat belt isn't fastened. A bill in the California Legislature — which passed its first vote in the state Senate

  • Police watchdog investigating after VPD vehicle hits pedestrian

    British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) vehicle in the city's Downtown Eastside early Tuesday. The collision on East Hastings Street happened less than three weeks after a VPD officer was fined for careless driving, after his speeding cruiser hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in September 2022 less than three blocks away from Tuesday's collision. In the latest incident, a man was struck whil

  • Tesla leaves out delivery goal of 20 million vehicles a year in latest report

    (Reuters) -Tesla has left out its goal of delivering 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 in its latest impact report published on Thursday, another sign the company was moving away from electric cars as it shifts focus to robotaxis. CEO Elon Musk had said in 2020 that Tesla aspired to sell 20 million vehicles by the end of the current decade - twice as many as those sold by Toyota, the world's largest automaker. It had reiterated the goal in its 2021 and 2022 impact reports.

  • The Country with Lowest Car Ownership Rate in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with lowest car ownership rates in the world. If you are up for the challenge, you can see the 30 Countries with the lowest car rates in the world here. Car Ownership in the US: At a Glance On March 28, Forbes reported […]

  • Briton recounts helping man who died on Singapore Airlines flight

    STORY: :: A British passenger recounts helping the man who died on the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight:: May 22, 2024:: Singapore:: Andrew Davies, Flight SQ321 Passenger:: "There was an immediate kind of disbelief at first, and then the plane was very... it felt very level, and it was obvious the gentleman (passenger who died) needed some help. So I got up and helped some of the passengers get him out of his seat and we laid him on the floor near the bulkhead so that the medics on the airplane, there were some passengers who thankfully were medics, could administer CPR to the gentleman on the airplane. They gave CPR for, I think, about 20 minutes or so.":: "My heart goes out to the to the wife of the man who lost his life. You know, she was... I spent a little bit of time talking to her and held her hand briefly. She was badly injured and she was naturally badly shocked as well. So, my heart goes out... my heart goes out to her.":: "Every single cabin crew I saw was injured. I didn't see anybody who worked for Singapore Airlines that was not injured. There was one of the cabin crew in front of me who had... was in an awful lot of pain with his back. But he continued serving people and helping people and getting medical help as much as he was able to. I think the Singapore Airlines staff were pretty, you know, my heart goes out to them because they went through an awful ordeal as well."Fifty four-year-old Andrew Davies, an event project manager from London, was on his way to New Zealand via Singapore for a business trip on Tuesday (May 21) when flight SQ321 was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling. Davies said the cabin was left in "disbelief" after the incident, adding that he quickly helped bring the 73-year-old British passenger, who later died, to the front of the plane for medics to perform CPR, which he said lasted for roughly 20 minutes.He also commended the Singapore Airlines cabin crew, who had seemingly kept their composure and continued to help passengers despite some getting injured themselves.

  • Hyundai Reportedly Serious About Bringing the Retro N74 to Production

    A report from a South Korean newspapers alleges that Hyundai is hard at work developing the retro supercar with hydrogen power.

  • Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Salinas

    Woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Salinas

  • Two rescued after car plunges 300 feet off Arizona cliff, leaving passenger 'trapped upside down'

    One of the passengers was "trapped upside down in the bottom of the canyon" until he was rescued using a helicopter, authorities said.