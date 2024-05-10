Explosive scenes in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ to close roads in North Texas during shoot

Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” is taking a break from production in Fort Worth to film scenes in a small North Texas county.

“Landman” is the latest drama series from “Yellowstone” creator and North Texas native Sheridan. The new Paramount+ series stars Billy Bob Thornton and is set in the world of oil prospectors.

After postponing production twice, filming on “Landman” picked up in Young County this week, which is about 85 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Production will shut down part of State Highway 16 between Turtle Hole Road and Oliver Lane, from this week until late May. This stretch of Texas highway is located near the small town of Loving.

Young County Judge Win Graham shared the graphic below about the road closures, which wraps up on May 22.

The scene “Landman” crews will be shooting on the Young County road involves a collision between a small airplane and an oil tanker — which the production hopes will cause an impressive fireball.

During filming, truck and commercial vehicles will detour on Red Top Road between the city of Graham and State Highway 114, while non-commercial vehicles will be diverted to side roads.

Originally, “Landman” production teams tried to film in Young County months ago.

The Graham Leader reported that filming would shut down Young County roads for filming in mid-March. However just a few days later, the production postponed filming due to severe weather.

Production attempted again in mid-April, but postponed once again due to severe weather. In late April, the “Landman” team finalized the May filming dates.

“Landman” is co-created and executive produced by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, which is based on Texas Monthly’s podcast “Boomtown” that Wallace wrote and hosted.

The show’s synopsis reads, “Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Starring in the series alongside Thornton are Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jon Hamm and Andy Garcia, who recently joined the cast. Whenever “Landman” releases it will be on Paramount+.