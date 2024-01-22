‘Extra without the charge’: Gabrielle Union rocks purple bikini in Miami with the fam

They went home and went big.

Basketball legend Dwyane Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union had a few good reasons to recently return to their old stomping grounds of Miami.

On Thursday night, the L.A. -based power couple attended a private dinner at Abiaka at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for old teammate Udonis Haslem, on the eve of his jersey retirement.

The next night, after No. 40 was hoisted to the rafters at the Kaseya Center, a bunch of ballers helped Wade celebrate his 42nd year on earth with a large cake at E11EVEN ultraclub.

Though Union wasn’t along for the guys’ night out, she posted an Instagram tribute to her hubby on his actual birthday, Jan. 17:

“You are a gift to me, your family and everyone you encounter,” wrote the “Being Mary Jane” star. “Your purpose is rooted in the divine. May the blessings on blessings rain down on you. Love you, Bay.”

Wade and Union, who wed at the Chateau Artisan in Homestead back in August 2014, also managed to get in a little down time with daughter Kaavia, who turned 5 in November. In a series of pictures and videos from their beach day, Union shows her 21.6 million followers a game that the little girl invented.

“I have an idea,” Kaavia says, sandwiched between her mom and dad on a lounge chair. “If I move that means I’m out.”

They begin to tickle and touch her as she squirms, and says in a lecturing tone, “You guys did too much. You’re only supposed to do a little.”

Union, rocking a purple bikini, then faces the camera with a smirk.

“Oh we did too much? Imagine us being extra.”

The 51 year old’s cheeky caption: “Extra without the charge.”