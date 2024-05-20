Extreme heat trend continues: South Florida sets new record as high temperatures soar

C. Isaiah Smalls II
·2 min read

Another day, another heat record.

On Sunday, South Florida again reached record high temperatures, which the National Weather Service in Miami says has become standard as of late. The brutal heat comes as the region also dealt with a severe thunderstorm watch that ended at 7 p.m.

In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the temperature hit 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 degrees. Miami’s record had stood since 1995 while Fort Lauderdale’s had stood since 1985. As for West Palm Beach, the temperature maxed out at 98 degrees, shattering the previous record of 94 degrees that was set in 2008.

“The excessive heat will continue today with peak heat indices possibly reaching 110F over southern parts of the area.,” forecasters posted Sunday morning.

The heat index, per the NWS, is defined as “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.” Anytime the index hits 105 degrees for at least a couple hours, NWS Miami meteorologists issue a heat advisory.

READ MORE: Weather alert: Heat advisory from the Keys to Fort Lauderdale, but tornado chance, too

Scorching days have become a bit of the norm in May. Since May 14, Miami has endured overnight and afternoon temperatures have either tied or broke the city’s record. The same is true for Fort Lauderdale, where the trend began May 7; and in West Palm Beach, where the trend began May 13, according to the NWS Miami.

Though forecasters predicted hail, high winds and lightning throughout South Florida this weekend, none of the predictions came to pass in Miami.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Weather alert: Heat advisory from the Keys to Fort Lauderdale, but tornado chance, too

    Severe thunderstorms are possible over the weekend.

  • Western snow steals the show this long weekend, more to come Monday

    A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Tropical feel in southern Ontario with humidity fuelling storm threat

    The second half of the Victoria Day long weekend heralds the arrival of a steamy, summer-like air mass in southern Ontario, bringing the threat of thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday –– so ensure you plan ahead before partaking in any outdoor activities

  • Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes lost in B.C. wildfire

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Mayor of British Columbia's Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes have been lost and six other properties have been damaged by a wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson more than a week ago. Rob Fraser says three of the four homes were occupied and one was vacant, but he's been able to speak with most of the owners whose properties have been damaged. Fraser says the affected properties were on the outskirts of Fort Nelson, and the six others sa

  • May long weekend snow continues across the West

    High alpine snow continues as ski resorts start to wrap up the season. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Severe storms to kick off the long weekend in Ontario

    A multi-day severe weather event sweeping across the Prairies ends with a bang in parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario to start the long weekend

  • 'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

    Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

  • 4 downy chicks born to Moncton pair of rooftop peregrine falcons

    Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • 75 Endangered and Extremely Rare Snakes Released into Kisatchie National Forest by Fort Worth Zoo

    The Fort Worth Zoo has released a total of 229 Louisiana pine snakes into the wild in recent years

  • Flooding turns North Carolina speedway into a swimming pool for NASCAR crews

    Strong to severe thunderstorms in North Carolina produced a quick 3-4" of rainfall across communities north of Charlotte on Saturday. Trees and tents were reported to be toppled over in the area of Wilkesboro, and flooding was seen around the speedway.

  • Europe hit by severe floods in the north and heatwaves in the south

    Heavy rainfall and storms wreak havoc across northern Italy, France and Germany, whilst southern Italy endures an unseasonal heatwave.View on euronews

  • Eyes on the fries: Alberta snatches potato crown from P.E.I.

    This story is from this week's episode of the new CBC podcast Good Question, P.E.I. Listen here.Good Question, P.E.I. is available on the CBC Listen app, or wherever you get your podcasts.Prince Edward Island no longer produces more potatoes than any other Canadian province.Yes, you read that correctly. We're No. 2. Alberta, the Prairie province known for its thick cuts of red meat, is now the potato king of Canada. But just by a skin.According to the most recent report by Agriculture and Agri-F

  • Parts of northern India scorched by extreme heat with New Delhi on high alert

    Parts of northwest India sweltered under scorching temperatures on Saturday, with the capital New Delhi under a severe weather alert as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country. India's weather department expects heat wave conditions to persist across the north for the next few days, and has put several states on high alert. On Friday, parts of New Delhi reported up to 47.1 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • Officials outline B.C. wildfire supports amid 'harrowing times'

    Officials are establishing support systems for thousands of evacuees displaced from their homes by wildfires in parts of British Columbia last week.In Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation, 4,700 people had to leave their homes because of the Parker Lake blaze. A separate fire led to evacuation efforts in the Doig River First Nation and a portion of the Peace River Regional District near Fort St. John on Monday."Top of mind is always the impact that these wildfires and these evacuations h

  • Bear alert in Japan after man found dead and police officers mauled

    People in northeastern Japan have been warned to stay vigilant after a man was found dead with gash wounds and police officers were left with serious injuries. Two officers were attacked on Saturday in Kazuno city, Akita prefecture, while recovering the missing man's body, Japanese media said. A police helicopter and cars are involved in the search for the bears.

  • More than a thousand fish die in pollution incident

    Hundreds of brown trout are confirmed killed, with anglers fearing salmon were also affected.

  • Botanists are scouring the US-Mexico border to document a forgotten ecosystem split by a giant wall

    JACUMÉ, México (AP) — Near the towering border wall flanked by a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, botanist Sula Vanderplank heard a quail in the scrub yelp “chi-ca-go,” a sound the birds use to signal they are separated from a mate or group. Then silence. A quail on the Mexican side called back, triggering a back-and-forth soundtrack that was both fitting and heartbreaking in an ecosystem split by an artificial barrier. Vanderplank was among several botanists and citizen scientists participating in t

  • 'Boil water' notice mostly lifted in Devon

    South West Water says about 2,500 homes will have to keep boiling water due to a parasite.