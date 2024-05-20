Extreme heat trend continues: South Florida sets new record as high temperatures soar

Another day, another heat record.

On Sunday, South Florida again reached record high temperatures, which the National Weather Service in Miami says has become standard as of late. The brutal heat comes as the region also dealt with a severe thunderstorm watch that ended at 7 p.m.

In Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the temperature hit 95 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 degrees. Miami’s record had stood since 1995 while Fort Lauderdale’s had stood since 1985. As for West Palm Beach, the temperature maxed out at 98 degrees, shattering the previous record of 94 degrees that was set in 2008.

“The excessive heat will continue today with peak heat indices possibly reaching 110F over southern parts of the area.,” forecasters posted Sunday morning.

Good morning!



There will be a chance for severe storms this afternoon with large hail and damaging winds being the main threats.



Additionally, the excessive heat will continue today with peak heat indices possibly reaching 110F over southern parts of the area.#Flwx pic.twitter.com/o558NVB2Vm — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 19, 2024

The heat index, per the NWS, is defined as “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.” Anytime the index hits 105 degrees for at least a couple hours, NWS Miami meteorologists issue a heat advisory.

Scorching days have become a bit of the norm in May. Since May 14, Miami has endured overnight and afternoon temperatures have either tied or broke the city’s record. The same is true for Fort Lauderdale, where the trend began May 7; and in West Palm Beach, where the trend began May 13, according to the NWS Miami.

Though forecasters predicted hail, high winds and lightning throughout South Florida this weekend, none of the predictions came to pass in Miami.