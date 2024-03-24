F1 2024 calendar: Full schedule and when is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix is next up on the calendar for the 2024 Formula One season.

Six sprint races are planned starting with China in April, as well as Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and finally Qatar.

The summer break is pencilled in between the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of July and Dutch Grand Prix four weeks later.

Max Verstappen is the favourite to defend his F1 world title while this will also be Lewis Hamilton’s final season at Mercedes, before he joins Ferrari. Carlos Sainz will therefore be battling for a new seat with the driver line-up the same in 2024 as it was last year.

F1 2024 calendar

Pre-season testing | March 21-23, Bahrain International Circuit

Bahrain Grand Prix | February 29-March 2, Bahrain International Circuit

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | March 7-9, Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Australian Grand Prix | March 22-24, Albert Park (Melbourne)

Japanese Grand Prix | April 5-7, Suzuka Circuit

Chinese Grand Prix & sprint | April 19-21, Shanghai International Circuit

Miami Grand Prix & sprint | May 3-5, Miami International Autodrome

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix | May 17-19, Imola

Monaco Grand Prix | May 24-26, Monaco

Canadian Grand Prix | June 7-9, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal)

Spanish Grand Prix | June 21-23, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Austrian Grand Prix & sprint | June 28-30, Red Bull Ring (Spielberg)

British Grand Prix | July 5-7, Silverstone

Hungarian Grand Prix | July 19-21, Hungaroring

Belgian Grand Prix | July 26-28, Spa-Francorchamps

Dutch Grand Prix | August 23-25, Circuit Zandvoort

Italian Grand Prix | August 30 – September 1, Monza

Azerbaijan Grand Prix | September 13-15, Baku City Circuit

Singapore Grand Prix | September 20-22, Marina Bay Street Circuit

United States Grand Prix & sprint | October 18-20, Circuit of the Americas (Austin)

Mexico City Grand Prix | October 25-27, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Mexico City)

Sao Paulo Grand Prix & sprint | November 1-3, Interlagos

Las Vegas Grand Prix | November 21-23, Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Qatar Grand Prix & sprint | November 29 – December 1, Lusail International Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | December 6-8, Yas Marina

How to watch F1 on TV in 2024

Sky Sports hold the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK and they will broadcast every practice session, sprint, qualifying and race live.

Channel 4 are set to broadcast free-to-air highlights in the evenings on Saturday and Sunday evenings.