F1 LIVE! Preseason testing 2024 schedule and latest updates

F1 testing LIVE!

Pre-season testing for the 2025 Formula One season is upon us in Bahrain, a little over a week until it all gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix to start the season here at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Last season was a remarkable one for a dominant Max Verstappen and Red Bull, but there will be plenty out to stop the same procession this time.

One of those is again Lewis Hamilton, who will embark on his swansong season with Mercedes having confirmed his 2025 move to Ferrari. Talking of Ferrari, it was this time last year when they impressed in testing ahead of a much-improved 2023 campaign.

McLaren and Aston Martin will also be hoping to improve on last season and compete closer to Verstappen, who is chasing his fourth title in a row. Visa Cash App RB team, the renamed Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team, could also have a more competitive car. The first of three days of testing begins this morning, with teams able to send one car out as many times as they wish. Follow all the latest F1 news and updates from the track with Standard Sport’s live blog!

F1 pre-season testing latest

Start time: 7am GMT | Bahrain International Circuit

Schedule

How to watch

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

06:11 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the entirety of 2024 pre-season testing will be aired exclusively on Sky Sports F1. Coverage kicks off at 6.50am GMT each morning.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch testing F1 testing live online on the Sky Go app.

F1 testing LIVE!

06:01 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live blog for the start of F1 pre-season testing!

The 2024 campaign officially starts here with the first official track action taking place in Bahrain.

Cars will be out on the circuit from 7am GMT to 4pm, with an hour lunch break.

The next three days will be the first indications as to who has the pace to challenge for the title in the months ahead, with times important but also reliability and sheer lap count.

Join us for all the latest updates and F1 news throughout the day!