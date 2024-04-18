False claim no Iran rockets struck Israel; number 'small' but greater than zero | Fact check

The claim: None of Iran’s rockets hit Israel

An April 14 Threads post (direct link, archive link) claims none of the artillery launched by Iran on April 13 struck its target.

“How embarrassing for Iran that not even one rocket hit Israel,” reads part of the post.

It received more than 100 likes in four days.

Our rating: False

Most of Iran's missiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, but not all, officials said. The attack seriously injured a 7-year-old girl and damaged an Israeli airbase, the Israel Defense Forces and various news outlets said.

Israel intercepted 99% of Iran's rockets, military says

Officials identified a “small number of hits” among the barrage of missiles Iran fired at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said in an April 13 post on X, formerly Twitter. News outlets including USA TODAY and The Washington Post also reported Iranian strikes touched down in Israel.

Among the targets was a military base in southern Israel that suffered “minor damage,” the Israeli military said. Another news release from the agency included photos of the damage and said the "functionality of the Nevatim Airbase was not affected" by the attack.

Iranian missile shrapnel also seriously injured a 7-year-old girl in Israel, various news outlets reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said it, along with international allies, intercepted approximately 99% of the roughly 300 rockets launched by Iran.

