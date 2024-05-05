Family of Javario Buie holds funeral to say goodbye as investigation continues

The family of a Tampa 14-year-old found murdered last month is wanting to make sure you remember the name Javario Buie. Buie's family invited ABC Action News to his funeral where they said their final goodbyes while wearing his favorite color green. The service was held in Temple Terrace on Saturday. Michael Baldwin, Javario's grandfather, said "It's really a difficult time right now. Nobody expects to have to bury a 14-year-old. We expect to send him to high school, we didn't expect to send him to a graveyard."