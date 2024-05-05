Fans praise Wynonna Judd for national anthem at Kentucky Derby: 'Beautiful, beautiful job'

Wynonna Judd took to the stage Saturday at the 150th Kentucky Derby to sing the national anthem accompanied only by her longtime drummer and husband, Cactus Moser.

The Kentucky native's performance came just days after the second anniversary of her mother Naomi Judd's death.

"It's the 'best and the worst of times' kind of thing where you're keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day," Wynonna told People of the timing of her appearance. "I think about everything differently now, now that Mom is gone."

Here's what the internet had to say about Wynonna's performance.

The internet seemed pleased by Wynonna Judd's national anthem at the Kentucky Derby and complimented her vocals.

Wynonna Judd can SING BABY.❤️ — Ritz 🥩🇺🇲 (@DanSSHolden) May 4, 2024

Wynonna Judd has such a gorgeous voice. — Christina 🌻 (@politicalchicky) May 4, 2024

Beautiful beautiful job on the national anthem👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💜 — IRON WOMAN & IRON GRANNY!!! (@11c6558cc63241f) May 4, 2024

While accompanied by a drummer, Wynonna Judd performs a rootsy, well-received rendition of the national anthem here at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.



She's still got one of the best voices in American music.



Well done by the Kentucky native — Mark Story (@markcstory) May 4, 2024

Only a few people voiced their grievances with Wynonna Judd's Kentucky Derby performance on X.

I don't know who sung the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby but it was HORRIBLE. — JoyAnn (@JoyceS763) May 4, 2024

A user pointed out that the camera was hardly on Wynonna Judd during her televised performance.

Wynonna Judd sounded great, BUT I couldn’t tell if she was live—NBC’s camera was more focused on the drummer accompanying her 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T8qlttfDAG — Too Bright For Your Gaslight (@LNSmithee) May 4, 2024

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wynonna Judd's Kentucky Derby national anthem is a hit: 'Gorgeous'