Fans praise Wynonna Judd for national anthem at Kentucky Derby: 'Beautiful, beautiful job'

Katie Wiseman, USA TODAY
Wynonna Judd took to the stage Saturday at the 150th Kentucky Derby to sing the national anthem accompanied only by her longtime drummer and husband, Cactus Moser.

The Kentucky native's performance came just days after the second anniversary of her mother Naomi Judd's death.

"It's the 'best and the worst of times' kind of thing where you're keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day," Wynonna told People of the timing of her appearance. "I think about everything differently now, now that Mom is gone."

Here's what the internet had to say about Wynonna's performance.

The internet seemed pleased by Wynonna Judd's national anthem at the Kentucky Derby and complimented her vocals.

Only a few people voiced their grievances with Wynonna Judd's Kentucky Derby performance on X.

A user pointed out that the camera was hardly on Wynonna Judd during her televised performance.

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Wynonna Judd's Kentucky Derby national anthem is a hit: 'Gorgeous'

