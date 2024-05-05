Far-reaching spread of social media is the catalyst for the decline of democracy | Opinion

Info scourge

At some future time (if there are humans left on Earth) some historian will conclude that the final fatal blow to the world’s democracies was social media.

Before its inception, any individual’s conspiracy theories, unfounded statements or slanders would not ripple out much beyond the narrator’s circle of friends and acquaintances. But those same utterances on social media today can immediately reach a huge segment of our population. It has become many people’s go-to source of news, when it is anything but reliable journalism.

After World War II, in my Southern California homeland, the oft-chanted slogan became, “You can’t stop progress.” That was the reason they gave for bulldozing the region’s orange, lemon and avocado groves, precious natural open spaces and homes that were “in the way” of new freeways, which have brought us climate change.

Not all progress is beneficial, social media being just one example. Artificial intelligence has been implemented without public discourse about its ramifications. For example, how will people earn a living after AIhas replaced them in their jobs? Hey, you can’t stop progress.

- Patrick Shannon, Lawrence

Good neighbors

I have been in Gladstone since 1958 and lived in Kansas City for a year before that. After reading about people objecting to Mayor Quinton Lucas’ statements about welcoming legal migrants to work here, I had to share my opinion.

I know many people who work here legally who are from other countries but are not yet full U.S. citizens, because it takes a long time to accomplish that. They have made difficult trips from indescribably horrible situations in their home countries and are just looking for a safe, decent life. If we all knew the conditions that forced our own ancestors to come here, maybe we would be more welcoming and compassionate.

Several workers from Central America just finished remodeling my basement bathroom. They were faithful, reliable and hardworking, and did a great job. I would recommend them to anyone.

I believe people who prejudge others because of their skin color or nationality are depriving themselves of some of the best experiences they could have by opening their hearts to people they don’t think are like themselves.

Mary Ann Glenski, Gladstone

Farmers first

Farmers depend on a steady supply of glyphosate, which controls harmful weeds and saves millions of tons of valuable topsoil because of its essential contribution to conservation practices. Not only that, glyphosate also helps keep consumer food prices low.

Passing Missouri House Bill 2763 this legislative session would keep liberal trial lawyers from bankrupting producers of essential herbicides such as glyphosate. Farmers must have the American-made products they need to supply families with fresh, healthy food.

Without this legislation, Missouri farmers would be forced to rely on China, the only other producer of glyphosate, making our nation’s food security dependent on a rival that doesn’t share our values. We’ve outsourced manufacturing and let China dominate for decades. Is our food supply next? Having to import a product that is used on 66% of corn and 91% of soybean acres in Missouri would drive up costs significantly for farmers and consumers.

This bill protects our principles of individual liberty and economic freedom by supporting farmers and equipping U.S. agriculture to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

With the session ending soon, the General Assembly must act to protect our rural communities from being hollowed out by liberal lawyers assisting Chinese communists.

- Blake Hurst, Former president, Missouri Farm Bureau, Westboro, Missouri

Seen this before

I am at the age when events begin to repeat themselves. Example: Calling out the National Guard to quell protesters. Event: May 1970, the Ohio National Guard killed four and wounded nine unarmed students at Kent State University (said to be no one’s fault). It’s bad enough when police drag students off to jail for the impudence to protest at their own college (also known as property belonging to Columbia University but not to its students). Are there no wise heads at these schools who can protect their Jewish students and free speech at the same time without resorting to arms?

If you need history before my time, consider the 1932 Bonus Marchers of nearly 20,000 World War I veterans (many accompanied by their families and 26,000 other supporters) camping in a Washington, D.C., park, asking for the release of their promised bonus payments — because of the Great Depression, for God’s sake. After the vets defeated the D.C. police, President Herbert Hoover ordered Gen. Douglas MacArthur, 500 infantry, 500 cavalry (then on horses), six tanks and 800 policemen to attack. They cleared the scene with two killed and at least 55 injured.

Consequences: Tents and belongings burned. No bonus in D.C. Angrier students at Columbia. Violence and spineless leaders abound.

- Mary Weston, Kansas City

Royal mess

Who is making the calls for the Royals? They blew the new stadium issue, and now it appears they gave their TV rights to a company in bad financial shape. (May 3, 1B, “Royals no longer available on Comcast/Xfinity”)

I wonder how many fans lost Royals TV this past week. Thanks, John Sherman — now we have to pay more. Ewing Kauffman is rolling over in his grave.

- Philip A. Stompoly, Lee’s Summit